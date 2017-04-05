FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2017 / 3:28 AM / 4 months ago

Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D John Carlson was a late scratch Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury that coach Barry Trotz said was not serious.

RW Brett Connolly contributed two assists in Washington's 4-1 win at Toronto on Tuesday.

G Philipp Grubauer missed his fourth shutout of the season with just under two minutes to play Tuesday night, but the Capitals' backup goaltender was not disappointed.

LW Alex Ovechkin said he intends to represent Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics after the NHL announced Monday that it will not interrupt the 2017-18 schedule to allow players to participate in the PyeongChang Games. "I think everybody wants to play there, and it's the biggest opportunity in your life to play in the Olympic Games," Ovechkin said Tuesday. "So I don't know. Somebody going to tell me don't go, I don't care. I just go."

