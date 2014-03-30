Preview: Capitals at Predators

The Washington Capitals look to keep the race for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference as tight as possible when they visit the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Washington is two points behind both Columbus and Detroit for one of the two wild cards and also trails Philadelphia by five for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals missed a chance to close the gap when they dropped a 4-2 decision to league-leading Boston on Saturday.

Nashville’s slim playoff hopes suffered a near-fatal blow Friday, when the club suffered a 7-3 loss at Dallas. The Predators remained nine points behind Phoenix for the second wild card in the West thanks to the Coyotes’ 3-1 setback against Minnesota on Saturday. Eric Fehr scored a goal and set up another as Washington skated to a 5-2 triumph over Nashville on Dec. 7.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (34-28-12): Saturday’s defeat ended Washington’s six-game point streak (4-0-2) as well as its run of three consecutive shootout appearances. Braden Holtby played in his 100th NHL game on Saturday, becoming the 11th goaltender in team history to hit the century mark with the Capitals and only the third earn a win in more than half of his appearances. Holtby, who is 57-31-7, joined Al Jensen (94-48-18 in 173 games) and Jose Theodore (62-24-12 in 104).

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (32-32-11): Calle Jarnkrok is putting on a show during his late-season audition. The 22-year-old Swede, who was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline, has recorded a point in each of his first five NHL games - including his first goal on Thursday versus Buffalo. Patric Hornqvist is one goal shy of 100 for his career while defenseman Michael Del Zotto will hit the century mark with his next assist.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville LW Eric Nystrom has 15 goals this season, one shy of his career high set in 2011-12 while with Dallas.

2. Predators C Mike Fisher recorded the only hat trick of his career on Dec. 29, 2007 against the Capitals.

3. Washington RW Troy Brouwer registered his 100th career assist Saturday.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Predators 1