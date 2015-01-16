Preview: Capitals at Predators

It isn’t bad enough for the Nashville Predators that they’ve lost All-Star goaltender Pekka Rinne - now they have to face a netminder who might be upset he wasn’t picked as Rinne’s replacement. Braden Holtby looks to strengthen his case as the best player not chosen to the All-Star Game as he leads the Washington Capitals into Music City for a date with the Predators on Friday. Rinne will miss 3-5 weeks after suffering a sprained knee on Tuesday.

Rinne’s injury comes at a terrible time for the Predators, who enter having won four in a row and six of their last seven - with Rinne picking up all six victories. They’ll likely turn to backup Carter Hutton against the Capitals, who rode a 21-save performance by Holtby to a 1-0 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Holtby has allowed just two goals in his last three games - all victories - and is an impressive 22-8-7 on the campaign.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NHLN, CSN-DC Plus (Washington), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (24-11-8): Holtby has been sensational for Washington, with the shutout of the Flyers marking his 20th straight start and club-record 26th consecutive appearance. Coach Barry Trotz says he sees a swagger in his No. 1 goalie, and Holtby can pinpoint why. “I think the fact that there’s been a lot of work, it’s been easier to get in a rhythm that way,” he told NHL.com. “As a goalie, it makes it a lot easier to prepare when you know you don’t have to steal a game for your team or you know you just have to focus on your job.”

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (29-9-4): The Predators rode Rinne to one of the top records in the league, but defenseman and captain Shea Weber doesn’t think his team will be too put out by a long-term injury to its star netminder. “We just need to keep doing the same things we’re doing,” Weber told reporters. “I think we’re playing good hockey. We’ve scored enough goals and (we‘re) keeping the goals-against down, so that’s obviously winning hockey.” Hutton is 0-3-2 this campaign but went 20-11-4 while Rinne missed most of last season with a hip ailment.

OVERTIME

1. Five of the last eight meetings have gone beyond regulation, with Washington winning four of them.

2. The home team has won each of the last four encounters.

3. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has recorded six goals and four assists in nine career games against Nashville.

PREDICTION: Capitals 2, Predators 1