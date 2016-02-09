Preview: Capitals at Predators

The Nashville Predators are holding on tight to a wild-card position in the Western Conference with a difficult stretch ahead, starting with a visit from the NHL-leading Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Nashville takes on red-hot Tampa Bay and Florida on the road before hosting Dallas in the next three contests after Washington comes to town with a three-game win streak.

The Predators, who are tied with Colorado for the first of two wild-card spots and three points ahead of Minnesota, look to build on a 6-2 victory over San Jose on Saturday. The Capitals have won three consecutive 3-2 decisions, including Sunday’s triumph against Philadelphia as captain Alex Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history to reach 30 goals in his first 11 seasons. “He’s probably the best goal-scorer of this generation of players,” Washington coach Barry Trotz told reporters. “It’s not surprising. He’s probably going to do it another time or two.” The Capitals, who have lost three straight times at Nashville, begin a three-game trip that continues on to Minnesota and Dallas.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN DC (Washington), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (38-9-4): Washington leads the NHL on the power play at 24.2 percent, but has come up empty in 17 chances with the man advantage over the past five games after going 4-for-6 in the previous two. Evgeny Kuznetsov leads the Capitals with 53 points, including 12 assists in his last seven contests, while fellow All-Star Nicklas Backstrom (48) and Ovechkin (44) add support. Forward Andre Burakovsky, who turns 21 on Tuesday, has six goals and three assists during a seven-game point streak.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (25-20-8): Nashville struggled in two games after hosting the All-Star Game before its offense got in gear against San Jose, led by Filip Forsberg (goal, two assists). Ryan Johansen, who has 14 points (four goals) in 13 games since being acquired from Columbus, has joined James Neal (team-best 19 goals) and Calle Jarnkrok (goals in two straight) on a new top line. Defensemen Roman Josi (37 points) and Shea Weber (35), who has a goal and assist in each of the last two games, lead the team in scoring.

1. Capitals D John Carlson has 27 points in 39 games overall, but hasn’t recorded a point in five contests since returning from injured reserve.

2. Nashville F Colin Wilson (lower-body injury) could return to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 8.

3. Washington G Braden Holtby leads the league with 33 victories, but is 1-1-0 in three games with a 4.05 goals-against average lifetime versus the Predators.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Capitals 3