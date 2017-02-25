Preview: Capitals at Predators

One day after extending their home winning streak to 13 games, the league-leading Washington Capitals attempt to put together consecutive victories on the road for the first time in over a month when they visit the red-hot Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators on Saturday. The 22-year-old Forsberg looks to become the third player in NHL history to record three consecutive hat tricks and the Predators' all-time leader in the category with the fifth of his career.

Washington has not posted back-to-back wins away from home since Jan. 19 and 21, going 3-3-1 since then after topping Philadelphia on Wednesday, but improved to 14-0-1 at Verizon Center since falling to Montreal on Dec. 17 with Friday's 2-1 triumph against Edmonton - which pushed its lead over Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division to seven points and its advantage over Minnesota in the race for the Presidents' Trophy to five. Captain Alex Ovechkin will hit a milestone as he skates in his 900th NHL game against Nashville, which looks to extend its point streak to four games as it continues a four-game homestand. The Predators improved to 2-0-1 over their last three contests - and 1-0-1 during the stretch at Bridgestone Arena - with Thursday's 4-2 victory over Colorado. Nashville, which also is 2-0-1 in its last three at home, occupies the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference but can overtake St. Louis for third place in the Central Division by earning at least one point against Washington.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (41-12-7): Barring a barrage of the team's final 22 games, Ovechkin's streak of consecutive 50-goal seasons will end at three. The six-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner - and four-time reigning recipient - has recorded only 27 tallies over his first 60 contests this campaign and just two in his last nine games. Washington, which will be without T.J. Oshie (upper body) and defensemen Matt Niskanen and Brooks Orpik (lower body) for a second straight contest Saturday, is riding a nine-game winning streak against opponents from the West.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (29-22-9): Forsberg, who leads the club with 22 goals, is the first NHL player to record back-to-back hat tricks since Vancouver's Alex Burrows (January 2010) and looks to join Joe Malone (twice in 1917-18) and Mike Bossy (1980-81) as the only ones to register three in a row. Vernon Fiddler remains in search of his first point since being acquired from New Jersey on Feb. 4, as he has failed to land on the scoresheet in each of his eight games of his second career stint with Nashville. The 36-year-old center spent the first six seasons of his career with the Predators, recording 45 goals - 11 in each of the last three campaigns - and 48 assists in 305 contests before signing with the Phoenix Coyotes on July 1, 2009.

OVERTIME

1. Capitals LW Marcus Johansson is one goal away from matching the career high of 20 he set in 2014-15 and three shy of 100 for his career.

2. Nashville RW Craig Smith was kept off the scoresheet in 10 straight games before notching an assist against the Avalanche, raising his career total to 198 points.

3. Washington coach Barry Trotz seeks his 700th career win against his former team while D John Carlson needs two assists to reach 200 in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Predators 2