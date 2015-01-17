Predators edge Capitals in Trotz’s return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Barry Trotz was treated like a returning hero on Friday night at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

The former Nashville Predators coach received a long standing ovation during a tribute video at the first TV timeout as he stood behind the Washington Capitals’ bench, trying his best not to break down and cry.

But Nashville’s gracious welcome home reception didn’t extend to the final outcome.

Scoring twice in the last 4:31, the Predators improved to 18-2-1 at home with a 4-3 decision over the equally hot Capitals.

Left winger James Neal potted the winning goal, taking the puck from former Pittsburgh teammate Matt Niskanen. Reading the defenseman’s eyes, Neal intercepted his pass in the left faceoff circle and placed a 14-foot wrister past goalkeeper Braden Holtby (22-9-7) for his second goal of the night and 15th of the season.

“He’s really deceptive and he wants to bait you in,” Neal said of Niskanen. “I just tried to put a little sauce over my stick and I managed to get the puck.”

Nashville (30-9-4) joined the New York Islanders as the only NHL teams to reach 30 wins. It upped its Central Division lead over Chicago, a 4-2 loser at home to Winnipeg, to six points with a game in hand.

The latest win came with the Predators’ old bench boss in town. Trotz, who was fired in April after Nashville missed the playoffs for a second straight season, has shaped Washington (24-12-8) into one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

Washington entered Nashville with a 14-1-4 mark in their last 19 games and rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the second period to grab a 3-2 lead on a rebound goal by center Marcus Johansson at 2:38 of the third period.

Washington then used Trotz’s familiar defensive style to choke off the neutral zone for most of the next 12 minutes. But defenseman John Carlson took a tripping minor at 14:46 to put the Predators a man up.

Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm capitalized with the equalizer at 15:31, a one-timer off a feed from fellow defenseman Seth Jones, as the crowd of 17,303 roared. Neal then untied it to give the Predators a league-high 64 points.

“I’ve been in this building a lot of times,” Trotz said, “and you could feel the energy after they tied it up. There’s a reason they’re 18-2-1 in here this year. I felt we should have had a point, maybe two, but that’s the magic of this building.”

Nashville goalie Carter Hutton (1-3-2) stopped 31 shots in his first start since All-Star Pekka Rinne (sprained knee) was injured in the third period of Tuesday night’s 5-1 victory against Vancouver. Rinne is supposed to miss 3-5 weeks.

“I felt pretty good for him,” Ekholm said of Hutton, who has played in just seven games this season behind the workhorse Rinne. “He’s been battling, and he’s been awesome to have around here. It’s nice for him to get the first win out of the way.”

Jones initiated scoring at 16:16 of the first period when he floated a wrister from just inside the blue line that hit Holtby and bounced into the net. It was just the third goal this season for the second-year man.

Neal made it 2-0 at 1:50 of the second with a tap-in goal. A point shot by defenseman Victor Bartley deflected off the stick of center Mike Fisher and right to Neal in front of an open net.

But Washington evened the score as right winger Alex Ovechkin went to work. His one-timer from a bad angle on the left side at 3:46 off a feed by defenseman Karl Alzner drew the Capitals within a goal.

Ovechkin evened the score at 6:18 with another one-timer from the left wing, this time on a power play after Ekholm was sent to the penalty box for tripping at 5:46. It was Ovechkin’s 24th goal of the season.

But Ovechkin’s work and Holtby’s 26 saves, including a flat-out robbery on center Colin Wilson’s rebound chance with 9:28 left in the game, were rendered meaningless as the Predators ruined Trotz’s homecoming.

“It was very heartwarming to me and my family,” Trotz said of Nashville’s reaction to his return. “It was very, very touching, a classy gesture by the organization.”

NOTES: Washington coach Barry Trotz was one of just six coaches/managers to guide a franchise for its first 15 years when he ran Nashville from 1998 to 2014. Also on that list are names like Connie Mack (MLB, A‘s), Curly Lambeau (NFL, Packers), Tom Landry (NFL, Cowboys), Hank Stram (NFL, Chiefs) and Paul Brown (NFL, Browns). ... Predators RW Eric Nystrom (upper-body injury) participated in the morning skate on Friday but sat out his fourth straight game. ... Nashville’s three third-period goals in Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over Vancouver gave them 50 this season, tied for third in the NHL.