Preview: Capitals at Rangers

After a disappointing ending in the opener, the New York Rangers continue their franchise-record nine-game homestand Sunday against the Washington Capitals. New York earned a point against New Jersey on Saturday as Chris Kreider scored with 22 seconds remaining in the third period, but it was unable to grab the second point as the Devils converted a power-play chance 1:15 into overtime. The Rangers have dropped five of their last six home games (1-4-1) but may have lost Marc Staal as the defenseman exited Saturday’s contest with an undisclosed injury after enduring a high hit from New Jersey’s Reid Boucher.

Washington is seeking its second straight win and fourth in five games after posting a 5-2 home triumph over Nashville on Saturday. Eric Fehr recorded a goal and an assist while captain Alex Ovechkin netted his league-leading 22nd tally. The Capitals hope to avenge a 2-0 home loss to the Rangers on Oct. 16, their third straight shutout defeat against New York dating back to the first round of the 2013 playoffs.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (15-12-2): Washington received some unexpected offensive production from its defense corps Saturday. Karl Alzner snapped a 63-game drought with his first tally since Feb. 12 against Florida, while Nate Schmidt scored his first goal in 25 career NHL games. Ovechkin has tallied in two of his last three contests and collected nine goals over his last 11 matches.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (15-14-1): Mats Zuccarello notched a goal and an assist Saturday to extend his point streak to four games. The Norwegian left wing has scored a goal in three straight contests and recorded two-point performances in four of his last eight games. Brad Richards (goal) and defenseman Ryan McDonagh (assist) both extended their point streaks to six games Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. New York has been less than stellar at home, posting a 5-6-1 record.

2. Staal missed a significant amount of time in 2011-12 due to a concussion.

3. Washington scored three times in the first period Saturday for the third time this season.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Capitals 1