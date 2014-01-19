Preview: Capitals at Rangers

Two Metropolitan Division rivals heading in opposite directions face off Sunday as the surging New York Rangers host the slumping Washington Capitals. New York posted its fifth win in six games Saturday, skating to a 4-1 road victory over Ottawa. Derek Stepan scored a goal and set up two others as the Rangers remained even with Philadelphia for second place in the division.

Washington enters with a four-game winless streak (0-2-2) during which it has been held to one goal three times. One of those instances occurred on Friday, when the Capitals dropped a 5-1 decision at Columbus in the middle contest of their three-game road trip. Washington, which has won two straight against New York after being blanked on Oct. 16, trails the Rangers by three points.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2, RDS2

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (22-18-8): Alex Ovechkin is beginning to heat up again, with three goals in his last five games. The captain leads the NHL with 34 goals - seven more than Anaheim’s Corey Perry - as he continues his quest for a fourth Maurice Richard Trophy. Ovechkin is well on his way to the fifth 50-goal season of his career - and first since 2009-10, when he netted 50 in 72 games.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (26-21-3): Ovechkin has two fewer goals than Brad Richards has points, but the center’s total (36) is enough to lead New York. Richards also shares the club lead in goals (13) with Mats Zuccarello, who is one point behind. Henrik Lundqvist, who is expected to make his 10th start in 12 games, has gone 6-2-1 in his last nine decisions.

OVERTIME

1. New York is 5-1-1 in its last seven home games.

2. Washington C Mikhail Grabovski (plus-6) is the only forward on the team with a plus rating. Ovechkin is a club-worst minus-15.

3. Lundqvist has allowed fewer than three goals in six of his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Capitals 2