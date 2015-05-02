Preview: Capitals at Rangers

The New York Rangers posted the best record in the NHL this season, but the Presidents’ Trophy winners saw their home-ice advantage disappear after one game courtesy of a stunning last-second goal. The Rangers attempt to level their Eastern Conference semifinal series at one win apiece when they host the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon in Game 2.

New York had won three straight 2-1 decisions - two in overtime - to close out Pittsburgh in the opening round but was victimized by Joel Ward’s goal with 1.3 seconds left in regulation to drop the series opener by the same score. “It’s going to be tough for the next couple hours, then you start focusing on the next game,” Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist said. “It’s going to come fast, an early one on Saturday. That’s what we are looking for right now, to come back and have a better game and better result.” Captain Alex Ovechkin scored the first goal before setting up Ward’s game-winner for Washington, which expects a huge effort from the Rangers in Game 2. “You know their desperation level and their detail level and their commitment level will be at the optimum tomorrow,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, RSN, TVA

ABOUT THE CAPITALS: Ovechkin scored a league-best 53 goals during the regular season and was immense in the series opener, beating Lundqvist with a laser and having the presence of mind to find Ward for the deciding tally just before time expired. “He’s very similar to (former Rangers captain) Mark Messier,” Trotz said. “Those rare talents that can play a very heavy game, intimidate you with his speed, intimidate you with his physicality and skill.” Braden Holtby, who gave up 12 goals in going 1-3-0 against the Rangers in the regular season, turned aside 31 shots and has permitted six tallies in his last five starts.

ABOUT THE RANGERS: Coach Alain Vigneault was irked by the hit Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom delivered on defenseman Dan Boyle in the waning seconds that led to the winning goal, but he was more upset by his team’s inability to match the play of Ovechkin and Co. “Their top line, I mean, I could say they had their way with us,” Vigneault said. “They probably had more than two-thirds of their scoring chances. We need to do a better job against that line, without a doubt.” Boyle said the hit by Backstrom left him “dazed and confused,” but he was on the ice at Friday’s practice and is expected to play Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. The Rangers have played eight straight one-goal games in the postseason, the longest active run in the league.

2. Washington snuffed out both of New York’s power-play chances to improve to 16-for-16 on the penalty kill in the playoffs.

3. The Rangers fell into a 2-0 series hole against the Capitals in 2013 before rallying to win in seven games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Capitals 2