Preview: Capitals at Rangers

The Washington Capitals are in command of their Eastern Conference semifinal series and can close out the host New York Rangers in Game 5 on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Rookie Andre Burakovsky scored both goals in a 2-1 victory in Game 4, giving the Capitals a 3-1 series lead and pushing the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Rangers on the brink of elimination.

“It’s tough times. We have to stick together,” New York forward Rick Nash said. “We need that one win, that’s it. Worry about the next game at home in front of our home fans.” The punchless Rangers have scored twice in their three losses and extended their NHL playoff record with their 11th consecutive one-goal decision dating to last postseason. Washington understandably is wary of looking ahead after getting knocked out of the postseason by New York in both 2012 and 2013 while blowing a 3-1 series lead against Montreal in 2010. “We’ve got to get one more win,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “That next win is going to be hard to come by.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE CAPITALS: The 20-year-old Burakovsky found his way into the lineup after Eric Fehr was injured in Game 3 of the first round against the New York Islanders and picked the opportune time to end a goalless drought of nearly three months. The 2013 first-round draft pick tied the contest with 3 1/2 minutes left in the second period before beating childhood idol Henrik Lundqvist 24 seconds into the third session for his first two tallies since Feb. 15. “The elements are there of a very competitive, talented young player who’s got speed and skill and awareness and a lot courage,” Trotz said of Burakovsky. “He’s got a lot of confidence. I don’t know what the ceiling is for a player like that.”

ABOUT THE RANGERS: The club not only owned the league’s top overall record but also the best mark on the road before dropping both games in Washington, scoring a combined one goal and seeing its offensive ineptitude peak when Carl Hagelin was denied on a penalty shot in the third period on Wednesday. “This team works really hard and prepares really hard to win every game,” captain Ryan McDonagh said. “And when it doesn’t happen, it’s not a good feeling. At the same time, this series isn’t over and our season isn’t over, so we’ve got to control what we can.” The Rangers have been a tough out in front of their home fans - they have won a record eight straight at Madison Square Garden when facing elimination.

OVERTIME

1. Capitals G Braden Holtby has surrendered 10 goals in his last eight starts.

2. Lundqvist is 8-0-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average in his last eight elimination games at home.

3. Washington, seeking its first conference final appearance since 1998, is 22-for-23 on the penalty kill in the postseason - including a 7-for-8 mark versus the Rangers.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Capitals 1