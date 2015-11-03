Preview: Capitals at Rangers

The Washington Capitals look to set a franchise record by winning their fifth consecutive road game to start a season on Tuesday when they visit the Metropolitan Division-rival New York Rangers. It certainly won’t be easy against the Rangers, who won three of four regular-season meetings in 2014-15 before outlasting the Capitals in seven one-goal games during their second-round playoff series.

New York, which has yielded seven goals during its 4-0-2 stretch, has won four in a row at Madison Square Garden heading into the finale of its three-game homestand. “It’s going to be a real good game for us to see where our game is at right now,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “With Washington coming in here, playing the way they are right now with their record, should catch everyone’s attention.” Evgeny Kuznetsov has done precisely that with five goals and six assists in his last six contests, highlighted by his overtime tally in the Capitals’ 2-1 triumph over Florida on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, CSMA (Washington), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (8-2-0): Washington coach Barry Trotz has seen his team win back-to-back one-goal games and expects nothing less than little margin for error on Tuesday. “It probably is a good idea that we’ve had a couple of those (close games),” Trotz said. “Obviously they’re a good hockey team, and there are a lot of good hockey teams, but we’ve typically had real tight games with them.” Captain Alex Ovechkin, whose five goals matches Kuznetsov for the team lead, has recorded at least one point in all but one game this season.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (7-2-2): Mats Zuccarello recorded his first career hat trick in New York’s 3-1 victory over Toronto on Friday. The 28-year-old Norwegian has scored five of his team-leading seven goals at home, but has yet to tally in 10 career regular-season meetings with Washington. Henrik Lundqvist has proven to be a Capitals killer in his career, winning seven of his last 10 meetings and posting an 18-8-3 mark with four shutouts during the regular season.

OVERTIME

1. Washington is 0-for-7 on the power play in the last three games and has failed to convert with the man advantage in five of its last six contests.

2. New York has killed off all 17 short-handed situations over the past seven games.

3. Capitals G Braden Holtby has permitted two goals or fewer in each of his last six starts, but is just 3-6-1 in 11 career regular-season appearances versus the Rangers.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Rangers 1