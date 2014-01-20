FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rangers 4, Capitals 1
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 20, 2014 / 3:22 AM / 4 years ago

Rangers 4, Capitals 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rangers 4, Capitals 1: Rick Nash recorded his second two-goal performance of the season as New York won for the sixth time in eight home games (6-1-1).

Derek Stepan and captain Ryan Callahan also scored for the Rangers, who have won six of seven overall. Defenseman Dan Girardi notched a pair of assists and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 24 shots in improving to 7-2-1 in his last 10 decisions.

Captain Alex Ovechkin netted the lone goal for the Capitals, whose winless streak reached five games (0-3-2). Philipp Grubauer allowed three tallies on eight shots before being replaced by Braden Holtby, who finished with 17 saves.

Nash gave New York the lead just 70 seconds into the contest, stealing a pass near the left-wing boards and skating to the net unabated before putting a backhander past Grubauer. The former Maurice Richard Trophy winner made it 2-0 when he fired the puck between Grubauer’s pads from the right faceoff circle during a power play with 3:54 remaining in the opening period.

Ovechkin got Washington on the board during a 5-on-3 just 59 seconds into the middle session, beating Lundqvist with a one-timer from the left circle for his league-leading 35th goal. But Callahan buried the rebound of Dominic Moore’s blast at 2:25 for a short-handed tally and a 4-1 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nash has scored half of his 14 goals in his last eight contests. He also tallied twice against his former Columbus club on Jan. 6. ... The Capitals have been held to one goal four times during their five-game slide, while Lundqvist has allowed fewer than three tallies in seven of his last nine contests. ... Ovechkin is scheduled to appear on NBC’s Today Show on Monday morning.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.