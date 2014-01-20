Rangers 4, Capitals 1: Rick Nash recorded his second two-goal performance of the season as New York won for the sixth time in eight home games (6-1-1).

Derek Stepan and captain Ryan Callahan also scored for the Rangers, who have won six of seven overall. Defenseman Dan Girardi notched a pair of assists and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 24 shots in improving to 7-2-1 in his last 10 decisions.

Captain Alex Ovechkin netted the lone goal for the Capitals, whose winless streak reached five games (0-3-2). Philipp Grubauer allowed three tallies on eight shots before being replaced by Braden Holtby, who finished with 17 saves.

Nash gave New York the lead just 70 seconds into the contest, stealing a pass near the left-wing boards and skating to the net unabated before putting a backhander past Grubauer. The former Maurice Richard Trophy winner made it 2-0 when he fired the puck between Grubauer’s pads from the right faceoff circle during a power play with 3:54 remaining in the opening period.

Ovechkin got Washington on the board during a 5-on-3 just 59 seconds into the middle session, beating Lundqvist with a one-timer from the left circle for his league-leading 35th goal. But Callahan buried the rebound of Dominic Moore’s blast at 2:25 for a short-handed tally and a 4-1 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nash has scored half of his 14 goals in his last eight contests. He also tallied twice against his former Columbus club on Jan. 6. ... The Capitals have been held to one goal four times during their five-game slide, while Lundqvist has allowed fewer than three tallies in seven of his last nine contests. ... Ovechkin is scheduled to appear on NBC’s Today Show on Monday morning.