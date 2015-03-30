(Updated: UPDATING: Standings information in Para 2.)

Capitals 5, Rangers 2: Jason Chimera scored twice in the third period and captain Alex Ovechkin also tallied twice to increase his league-leading goal total to 49 as visiting Washington skated to its fifth win in seven games.

Marcus Johansson added an empty-net goal for the Eastern Conference wild card-leading Capitals, who remained three points out of third place in the Metropolitan Division. Brooks Laich and Eric Fehr each notched a pair of assists and Braden Holtby finished with 23 saves in his 19th consecutive start.

Rookie Kevin Hayes and Derick Brassard scored 61 seconds apart late in the first period for New York, which has dropped three of its last four and remained one point behind idle Montreal for first place in the East. Cam Talbot turned aside 26 shots in the loss.

Rangers defenseman Keith Yandle’s turnover in his own end led to Fehr’s backhand shot from along the end line that was deflected home by Chimera at 4:41 of the third, giving Washington a 3-2 lead. Chimera wasn’t done, as he backhanded the puck past Talbot from in close three minutes later before Johansson sealed the win with 2:23 remaining.

Ovechkin skated up the left wing before weaving around Jesper Fast and wristing a shot that sailed between the legs of defenseman Dan Girardi and past Talbot 4:32 into the contest to open the scoring. Hayes took advantage of Washington blue-liner John Carlson’s turnover - tucking the puck past Holtby with 1:50 left in the period - and Brassard’s one-timer gave New York the lead, but Ovechkin struck again from above the left faceoff circle during a power play at 11:17 of the second.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Chimera’s goals were his first since he tallied in a 3-2 win over Anaheim on Feb. 6 - a span of 20 games. Chimera’s two-goal performance was his first since December 2011, while Ovechkin’s two-goal effort was his 14th this season. ... Ovechkin nearly gave Washington a 2-0 lead with 5:22 left in the first period, but New York D Dan Boyle dove to the ice and stopped the puck at the left post. ... The Rangers went 0-for-5 with the man advantage after being held without a power-play opportunity in their previous two games.