Rangers clock Caps for seventh win in a row

NEW YORK -- Rick Nash scurried to get out of Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night so that he could get back to Ohio in time for some holiday gift-giving with his family.

Before he exited, though, the left winger gave New York Rangers fans a few presents, too.

Nash had two goals and an assist, and may eventually be credited with a hat trick, as the Rangers outlasted the Washington Capitals 4-2.

New York (18-10-4) owns its first seven-game winning streak in more than three years.

“I just wanted to get some shots on net tonight,” Nash said. “I had a few lucky ones.”

He is being modest.

Potentially on track for a career year, Nash, with 22 goals, trails only Dallas forward Tyler Seguin for the league lead. He also is leading New York to its hottest stretch since Oct. 31-Nov. 15, 2011.

Nash’s wrist shot from just inside the blue line at 5:12 of the third period beat goaltender Braden Holtby on the stick side, gave New York a 3-0 lead and proved to be the game-winner as the Rangers handed the Capitals their first regulation loss in 10 games.

“You enjoy him when he’s out there playing like that. It’s about winning, and he’s doing a lot to help us win games,” New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist said. “It’s really fun to watch him play at that level. That’s why he came to New York. He’s a good fit.”

Right winger Martin St. Louis added two power-play goals, center Derick Brassard and right wing Mats Zuccarello each had two assists, and Lundqvist made 30 saves as the Rangers tied the Capitals for third place in the Metropolitan Division with 40 points.

With a mid-air whack at a Nash shot that flew over Holtby’s left leg at 16:12 of the third, St. Louis was credited with his second tally in giving the Rangers a 4-2 lead. Several angles showed St. Louis missing the puck on replays, a scoring decision that ultimately may lead to Nash’s 23rd goal.

Either way, New York raced into the holiday break on an emotional high.

“We feel good about ourselves right now,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We’ve put seven wins together, and we’re going to enjoy it.”

Nash added, “I think we have to enjoy this. It’s been a tough road but a good one. Let’s take this break and get ready to get right back at it.”

After slogging through the first two periods, Washington, playing its second game in as many nights, finished with a flurry in the third. Goals by center Evgeny Kuznetsov and left winger Alex Ovechkin 5:05 apart finally turned the momentum and cut the deficit to 3-2 before the Rangers iced it.

Holtby, a key cog in the Capitals’ 7-0-2 run that ended, was sharp at times, finishing with 23 saves, but may have battled fatigue a bit while Washington struggled to get out of its own zone for two periods. Holtby, who played in a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday, made his 11th consecutive start and 17th straight appearance.

“I wanted him in there,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. “Big game against a good team and we have a little bit of a break coming up here, so I wanted him in there.”

Nash deflected a Zuccarello wrist shot that caromed off Holtby’s blocker and into the net, capping a three-on-two rush with Brassard that opened the scoring at 3:32 of the first period and energized a late-arriving crowd.

“He really came into camp with a purpose,” Vigneault said of Nash. “He had really worked on his conditioning this summer and his skill, and it shows. He got in the right frame of mind and came in with something to prove, and he’s been doing that since Day 1.”

From the goal line to Holtby’s left, St. Louis one-timed a pass from defenseman Dan Boyle, wiring the puck just inside the right post 1:03 into the second period, giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

The Capitals (17-11-6) hadn’t lost in regulation since a 4-3 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 2.

NOTES: Rangers LW Lee Stempniak resumed activities with his teammates after a five-day isolation period because of the mumps. He participated in the morning skate but was a healthy scratch for the game along with D John Moore. ... This was New York’s 19th home game, all of which were sellouts. ... Rookie C Andre Burakovsky, who played two games for Hershey (Pa.) of the AHL last week after being reassigned, returned to the lineup for the Capitals. ... Both teams are off until Saturday, when Washington continues its three-game road trip at Pittsburgh and the Rangers play host to New Jersey. ... Jason Missiaen, a Rangers prospect, was named the ECHL goalie of the week after posting four wins, including two shutouts, for Greenville (S.C.). ... New York D Dan Girardi played in his 600th NHL game. ... Rangers LW Rick Nash’s career-high in goals was 41 in 2003-04 with Columbus.