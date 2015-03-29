Capitals respond to beat Rangers in New York

NEW YORK -- The Washington Capitals could have easily let a pair of turnovers that led to two goals late in the first period sap their confidence.

Instead, they responded with two dominant periods against a potential postseason opponent and emerged with a convincing, swagger-inducing 5-2 victory against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.

A 1-0 lead became a 2-1 deficit as turnovers by Capitals defensemen John Carlson and Matt Niskanen less than two minutes apart led to goals for Rangers centers Kevin Hayes and Derick Brassard. The Capitals answered as right winger Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game and 49th of the season to tie it in the second period, then left winger Jason Chimera scored his sixth and seventh goals in the third period to break open the game.

Center Marcus Johansson added an empty-net goal, and the Capitals had their first win against a Rangers team that had beaten them twice this season.

“This big positive for us is the way we played in the second and the third,” said Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, who made 23 saves. “If we play that way, I don’t think there’s any team that can stay with us.”

The win propelled the Capitals (41-25-10) to within one point of the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders, who are tied for second in the Metropolitan Division, prior to their respective games on Sunday.

The Rangers (47-20-7) lost of three of four but should finish no worse than second in the East, so a third playoff matchup in five years with the Capitals could be in the offing.

“We’ve been a confident right from the start in the fact we know we have the ability,” Holtby said. “I think it’s seeing it now in how we played these last two periods here against the best team in the NHL right now. It does good things for your team morale. It’s definitely something when things are tough in the future, you remember a game like this and we can get through really anything.”

Both the Rangers and Capitals played Saturday, so although they seemed weary over the final 20 minutes, the Rangers couldn’t use fatigue as an excuse.

“We were on even ground,” said Rangers goaltender Cam Talbot, who turned aside 26 shots. “They just came out in the third and wanted it more than we did.”

“There is no doubt the third period it didn’t seem like we had a lot of gas in the tank,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “Certainly it seemed to affect our execution on the ice.”

Ovechkin’s power-play goal midway through the second period pulled the Capitals even, setting the stage for Chimera to score twice early in the third period. A two-goal game from a potential Hart Trophy finalist will always draw the headlines, but production from someone other than the top line is far more exciting to the Capitals.

Both of Chimera’s goals were assisted by center Brooks Laich and Eric Fehr, who comprise the Capitals’ third line. Chimera drove the net and got just enough of a Fehr pass to slip through Talbot and across the goal line to make it 3-2, then showed more finesse in finishing a setup from Laich by deking around Talbot to make it 4-2.

“It’s huge,” Ovechkin said of the secondary scoring. “Obviously we need the third line to score, especially in the playoffs, and you can see that they can do it.”

Although it was just one win and the two teams will meet in their season finales April 11, but the Capitals left New York feeling good about their game.

“We can’t give them opportunity to play their game and you can see in the second period when we put puck deep we finish our checks, I think they were kind of not ready and don’t want to take a hit,” Ovechkin said. “It was a good call for us, after that we feel pretty good, (Holtby) did a great job for us today, keep us in the game and we win the game.”

NOTES: Capitals C Jay Beagle (upper body) did not play. ... If Capitals G Braden Holtby starts the final six games, he will tie Olaf Kolzig’s team record for starts in a season (73). ... Rangers D Matt Hunwick (upper body) was replaced by D Chris Summers, a rookie who was acquired in the trade for D Keith Yandle on March 2. “It’s just an upper-body injury,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We think it’s nothing serious but obviously he can’t play today so we called up Summers.” ... Vigneault said RW Martin St. Louis (knee) was progressing and should be back soon.