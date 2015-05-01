Ward winner helps Caps edge Rangers in dying seconds

NEW YORK -- With overtime looking like a foregone conclusion, some fans at Madison Square Garden were making their way toward the concessions and restrooms.

New York Rangers defenseman Dan Boyle had the puck pinned to the boards, the final seconds of the third period dwindling, when Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom rocked him with a jarring hit that freed puck.

Left winger Alex Ovechkin corralled the puck and fed right winger Joel Ward for the winning goal with 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Capitals a stunning 2-1 victory against the Rangers in Game 1 of their second-round matchup Thursday night.

“The last three minutes of the game is pretty much overtime,” said Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, who made 31 saves. “When you see (Ovechkin) out there kick it into gear with 15 seconds left, you know something good can happen. That’s what we need him for.”

It was the second big play of the game by Ovechkin, who scored an amazing goal late in the first period to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead that held until the final five minutes of the third period. Ovechkin unleashed a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle that beat Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who was screened on the shot, high to the stick side.

While he was firing a pinpoint laser on his goal, he had no idea Ward’s shot found the back of the net.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Ovechkin said, “I didn’t see what happened there on the puck. Obviously, you see them celebrating, so (I knew) it went in the net.”

It was a crucial victory in the best-of-seven series, which continues with Game 2 in New York on Saturday afternoon. The Capitals were coming off an emotional seven-game victory against the New York Islanders on Monday while the Rangers won their series on Friday.

The Capitals looked gassed in the third period when a shot by center Kevin Hayes glanced off the leg of right winger Jesper Fast and past Holtby to pull the Rangers into a 1-1 tie with 4:39 remaining.

It wasn’t a stolen victory, but it was one that was slipping away as the third period moved forward, and that didn’t bode well for overtime.

“I don’t think we played pretty good today,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “I know that we’ve got another level in our game; we talked about that. We really had to push. I thought they were a little fresher than us.”

Fresher, but not as healthy.

Right winger Mats Zuccarello, a staple on the Rangers’ top line, is out indefinitely with a likely concussion. The Rangers weren’t necessarily struggling for offense in Game 1, but they didn’t get much from their best players, Lundqvist excluded.

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault didn’t single out any players in his postgame press conference, but winger Rick Nash, who led the team with 42 goals during the regular season, seemed neutralized by the physical play of Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik.

“Our execution in the offensive zone obviously needs to be better,” Vigneault said. “We spent quite a bit of time in their end. We had some opportunities to get better looks than we did. That’s going to be one of our focuses for the next game.”

The Rangers were also unhappy with the lack of a penalty on Backstrom for his hit on Boyle that led to Ward’s goal.

“I knew he was down; I thought they were going to blow (a whistle),” Rangers defenseman and captain Ryan McDonagh said. “I kind of hesitated for a second and he’s going around the net, makes a good play and they bang it in with a second to go. It’s a little shell-shocked right now but we did a lot of good things and we’ll look at some things and continue to fine tune.”

“I thought we did some good things tonight,” Holtby said. “We did pretty well with the rush. We could be better but that’s the breaks sometimes. It’s a win, but if we play that way we could win in five or lose in five.”

NOTES: Capitals coach Barry Trotz said RW Eric Fehr (upper body) could skate with the team Friday. Fehr did not play in Game 1 and has been absent since April 19 when he left Game 3 of the Capitals’ first-round series against the New York Islanders. ... The Capitals scratched C Michael Latta and D Dmitry Orlov. ... Rangers D Kevin Klein played his first game since March 11 when he suffered a broken arm. Rangers D Matt Hunwick, who replaced Klein, was a healthy scratch.