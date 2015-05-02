Rangers bounce back from tough loss to tie Capitals

NEW YORK -- It took the New York Rangers 38 seconds to erase the damage done by the Washington Capitals in the final seconds of Game 1.

In the first minute, left winger Chris Kreider gave the Rangers a lead they would not relinquish on the way to a 3-2 victory in Game 2 of their second-round series at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon.

It took place less than 48 hours after Capitals right winger Joel Ward scored with 1.3 seconds remaining to win Game 1.

On Saturday, the Capitals made a hard push in the final two minutes for a tying goal with goaltender Braden Holtby on the bench for an extra skater, but goaltender Henrik Lundqvist made three of his 30 saves to preserve the win.

The series shifts to Washington for Game 3 on Monday.

“It’s always in the back of our minds,” said Rangers center Derick Brassard, who scored midway through the third period. “We didn’t want to go back to Washington down 0-2. This team always answers when we lose a game. When our backs are against the wall, we always answer, and that’s what we did today.”

Brassard’s goal gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead, although Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin made the final 9:31 interesting when he scored a highlight-reel goal to cut the deficit to 3-2. Ovechkin gashed Rangers defensemen Ryan McDonagh and Dan Girardi before wristing a stick-side shot past Lundqvist as he was falling to the ice.

“He’s going to get his looks,” McDonagh said. “He’s a big part of their team. He gets the one goal. It was a pretty good play. We’ll continue to work at it and continue to defend him hard.”

The Rangers took command of the game in the first period, when Kreider’s goal at the 38-second mark and a power-play goal by defenseman Dan Boyle gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

Kreider was the beneficiary of a great pass by center Derek Stepan to a cutting right winger Jesper Fast, who had his attempt stopped by Holtby. Kreider swooped to the net and knocked the loose puck home to make it 1-0.

Boyle’s goal with 4:20 remaining in the period was the result of left winger Rick Nash and a fortunate bounce off an official. Nash’s shot from near the crease was stopped by Holtby, and the Capitals nearly cleared the zone, but the puck deflected off an official and stayed in the zone.

That was the break Boyle needed, as he gathered the puck near the blue line and wristed a shot that beat Holtby, thanks to Nash’s screen near the net, to make it 2-0.

It was the first power-play goal allowed by the Capitals in nine games this postseason.

“We’ve been good throughout the playoffs,” Holtby said. “We might’ve made a few more little mistakes than usual, but overall it’s been one of the things that keeps us going forward. But we need to bring a better effort in Game 3.”

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov injected life into the Capitals with his fourth goal of the playoffs, with 6:01 remaining in the second period. The Capitals had a chance to tie the game at 2 with a power play early in the third period; but, not long after the Rangers killed it, Brassard scored the necessary insurance goal.

“We’re feeling pretty good about ourselves,” Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom said. “We need to play a lot better and play better in the first period than we did today.”

“They’re a good team,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “They come here to win. They won one. We won one. Now the focus shifts to the third game.”

NOTES: Capitals RW Eric Fehr (upper body) missed his sixth consecutive game. There was hope he could play in the first two games of this series. ... The Capitals iced the same lineup they used in Game 1. ... Rangers RW Mats Zuccarello (concussion) missed his second straight game and could miss the entire series. ... Rangers D Dan Boyle, who was rocked by a hit in the final seconds of Game 1 on Thursday, practiced Friday and played in Game 2 ... Rangers D Matt Hunwick was a healthy scratch.