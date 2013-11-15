Preview: Capitals at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings will try to avoid a winless four-game homestand when they host the Washington Capitals on Friday night. The Red Wings have dropped four straight games overall - the last three coming beyond regulation - and have inexplicably lost six consecutive games (0-5-1) at Joe Louis Arena to fall to 3-2-5 on their home ice. Detroit needs a win over Washington to avert its first seven-game home winless streak since the 1989-90 season.

The Capitals have managed to succeed where the Red Wings are failing - they have won five in a row at home and are 5-0-1 when a game goes past regulation, including Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime victory over Columbus. Reigning Hart Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin supplied the game-winner with his 14th goal for Washington, which will be looking to snap a four-game winless drought (0-3-1) on the road. The Capitals have outscored Detroit 12-4 in winning the last two meetings between the teams.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, CSN (Washington), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (9-5-5): Detroit is also 3-2-5 in its last 10 games overall, a slide the coincided with an injury to defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, who sustained a separated shoulder on Oct. 19. Ericsson has a goal and two assists in nine games and anchors the team’s penalty-killing unit. ”He’s very solid and always plays big minutes for us, and he plays in big situations,“ fellow blue-liner Niklas Kronwall said of his defense partner. ”Anytime there’s a big PK coming up or the end of the game, he’s out there for us, so he means a lot to this team.”

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (10-8-1): Defenseman Mike Green has two goals and three assists in his last two games against Detroit, but he has missed practice the past two days and his status is in question for Friday’s game after he sustained a lower-body injury against Columbus. Coach Adam Oates termed Green’s injury a bruise and said it is unrelated to the groin issues that have plagued him in the past. Mikhail Grabovski had a goal and an assist Tuesday to give him 17 points, surpassing his total in 48 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

OVERTIME

1. The Red Wings have lost their last 10 home games in extra time - the longest streak in the league since 1986-87.

2. Washington owns the league’s best power play (25.6 percent) and the No. 2 penalty-killing unit (89.2).

3. Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg is riding a six-game point streak while Pavel Datsyuk is tied with Nicklas Lidstrom for 10th place in franchise history with 264 goals.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Capitals 2 (SO).