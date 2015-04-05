Preview: Capitals at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are trying to hold down the third spot in the Atlantic Division and face an opponent in a similar predicament when they host the Washington Capitals on Sunday. The Red Wings halted a three-game slide and won for only the third time in 10 games with a 3-2 shootout victory at Minnesota on Saturday to remain tied in points with the Boston Bruins with a game in hand.

Washington is sitting in third place in the Metropolitan Division with three games to play, trailing the New York Islanders by one and holding a two-point edge over Pittsburgh. The Capitals had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 4-3 overtime defeat at Ottawa on Saturday but were happy to come away with a point after erasing a three-goal deficit. Washington can clinch a playoff slot with a win coupled with a loss by Ottawa on Sunday. ”It’s a big game, for sure,” defenseman Matt Niskanen said of Sunday’s matchup. “They’re in the same position as us. We’ll try to gut out a win on the road.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN, TVA, CSN-DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (43-25-11): Captain Alex Ovechkin was held off the scoresheet Saturday after scoring five times in the previous three games, but the league’s leading goal scorer has nine tallies and 16 points in 13 games versus Detroit. Braden Holtby made his 22nd consecutive start Saturday, tying the franchise record set by Wayne Stephenson at the end of the 1979-80 season, but coach Barry Trotz said he’ll “sleep on it” to decide if Holtby will be in net Sunday. Defenseman John Carlson has collected five assists in the last two games.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (41-24-13): Gustav Nyquist is heating up after managing only one goal during a 14-game stretch, scoring for the fourth time in seven contests to increase his total to 26 - two shy of last season’s output. Nyquist has lit up the Capitals in his brief career, scoring five goals to go with three assists in five games. Although the struggling Jimmy Howard earned his first win since March 22 on Saturday, Petr Mrazek is expected to get the nod for the fifth time in the last six contests.

OVERTIME

1. Washington and Detroit are ranked first and second in the league, respectively, in power-play efficiency.

2. Red Wings C Pavel Datsyuk has collected 18 points in 15 games versus Washington.

3. Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom is three assists shy of reaching 60 for the fourth time.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Red Wings 3