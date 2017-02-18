The Washington Capitals' high-octane offense has erupted for 30 goals during the team's six-game winning streak while the Detroit Red Wings have sputtered along with just nine during their five-game skid (0-4-1). Returning from its mandated break, Washington looks to rev up the engine again at the expense of the reeling Red Wings on Saturday afternoon as the clubs wrap up their three-game season series at Joe Louis Arena.

"I think when you come out of the bye week, the first couple games that you play should be teams that are having the bye week at the same time with you because I think your level of play and where you are after a couple games, it's different," Capitals coach Barry Trotz told the Washington Post. T.J. Oshie scored two goals and set up another in the Capitals' 6-3 victory over Detroit on Feb. 9 and had one of each in a 6-4 triumph over Anaheim two nights later. While Washington's primary issue circles around which player will step up with the expected month-long loss of Andre Burakovsky (hand), Detroit appears to be in the unfamiliar role of sellers as the trade deadline looms. Veteran Thomas Vanek (team co-leading 14 goals) likely is the Red Wings' best trade chip as the 33-year-old showed he has plenty in the tank with two assists versus Washington on Feb. 9 as part of a three-game point streak prior to Wednesday's 2-0 setback to St. Louis

TV: 2 p.m. ET, NHL Network, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (39-11-6): Nicklas Backstrom (team-leading 43 assists, 60 points) scored a goal and set up two others in back-to-back contests to extend his point streak to seven games, during which he has posted four tallies, nine assists and a plus-5 rating. The offense has been greatly appreciated by reigning Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby, who is 14-0-0 in his last 16 games overall with four shutouts, and 8-2-0 with a 1.87 goals-against average in his career versus Detroit. The 27-year-old Saskatchewan native is one win shy of becoming the second goaltender (Minnesota's Devan Dubnyk) to record 30 wins in each of the last three seasons.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (22-25-10): Captain Henrik Zetterberg (team leading 28 assists, 41 points) appears to have gained a step following the All-Star break, but that doesn't mean the 36-year-old Swede isn't interested in taking advantage of a Washington club that may take a bit to rid itself of some rust. "You've got to try to keep the tempo high and keep the shifts shorts, get momentum on your side right away" Zetterberg said. "It probably takes a period and then you're kind of in it again. So, if we’re going to take advantage we've got to be sharp from the start." Zetterberg scored a goal in the last meeting with Washington and has eight points (four goals, four assists) in as many games.

OVERTIME

1. Washington LW Marcus Johansson has scored and set up a goal in four straight contests on the heels of enduring a seven-game point drought and a 15-game stretch without any multi-point performances.

2. Detroit D Mike Green owns a minus-4 rating in two games versus his former team this season.

3. With Burakovsky sidelined, the Capitals recalled Fs Zach Sanford and Jakub Vrana from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Red Wings 1