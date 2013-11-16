Capitals 4, Red Wings 3 (SO): Nicklas Backstrom scored the only goal of the shootout in the third round to cap a comeback victory for visiting Washington.

Michael Latta notched his first career goal to force overtime while captain Alex Ovechkin and Brooks Laich also scored for the Capitals, who sent Detroit to its fifth straight defeat. Braden Holtby made 34 saves and denied all three attempts in the shootout as Washington improved to 6-0-1 beyond regulation this season.

Johan Franzen scored a pair of goals for the Red Wings, who completed an 0-0-4 homestand and have dropped seven straight at home for the first time since the 1989-90 season. Defenseman Danny DeKeyser added a power-play tally and Jimmy Howard turned aside 30 shots for Detroit, which has lost 11 consecutive home games in extra time.

Franzen tallied twice in a 2 1/2-minute span late in the first period to counter an early goal by Laich, who backhanded the rebound of his own shot past Howard at 5:50. Franzen buried a high shot from a sharp angle during a power play before putting Detroit ahead from a sharper angle after a crossing pass from Tomas Tatar at 18:10.

DeKeyser extended the lead to 3-1 with a one-timer with only 18 seconds left in the second. But Ovechkin started the comeback with his 15th goal, sneaking a high shot past Howard at 3:19 of the final period, before Latta pounced on a loose puck and notched the equalizer with 8:06 left in regulation.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg had his six-game point streak snapped. ... Capitals D Mike Green sat out with a lower-body injury sustained in Tuesday’s game against Columbus. ... Red Wings D Jonathan Ericsson returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with a separated shoulder, but RW Daniel Alfredsson was a late scratch for Detroit.