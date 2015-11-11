Red Wings 1, Capitals 0

DETROIT -- Goaltender Petr Mrazek made 38 saves for his sixth career shutout in the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 win against the Washington Capitals at Joe Louis Arena Tuesday night.

Center Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit.

Goalie Braden Holtby stopped 26 shots for Washington.

Athanasiou scored 4:06 into the third period for his first NHL goal.

He squeezed a shot between the left goal post and Holtby from below the bottom of the left circle after a rush down left wing.

Right winger Alex Ovechkin, the Capitals captain, had a season-high 15 shots in his attempt to become the most prolific Russian goal scorer in NHL history. He is tied with former Red Wing Sergei Fedorov with 483. Fedorov was inducted into the Hall of Fame Monday night and dropped the puck for a ceremonial face-off between Ovechkin and Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg before the game.

Red Wings rookie center Dylan Larkin shot wide on a wide open one-timer from the bottom of the right circle with 1:12 left in the second period.

Ovechkin shot off target twice -- high and then wide -- on two successive chances from his usual spot in the left circle on a Washington power play with a little less than seven minutes left in the first period.

Mrazek also denied Ovechkin’s tip attempt with 2:25 left in the opening stanza.

Holtby stopped left winger Tomas Tatar’s one-timer from the slot with 56 seconds left in the first period.

The NHL Situation Room initiated a video review of a shot by Detroit right winger Teemu Pulkkinen in the first period on which Holtby appeared to pull the puck out of the net with his glove. The puck could not be seen over the goal line from any camera angle, though, so the original call of no goal stood.

NOTE: Washington star LW Alex Ovechkin came into the game with 483 goals, which ties Sergei Fedorov for the most NHL goals by a Russian player. Ovechkin and Fedorov are also former teammates with the Capitals ... Red Wings C Pavel Datsyuk remained out, recovering from ankle surgery he underwent on June 26. But he and coach Jeff Blashill say Datsyuk could make his season debut Friday when Detroit hosts the San Jose Sharks. ... The Red Wings were also without RW Johan Franzen (concussion-like symptoms), C Brad Richards (back), D Kyle Quincey (ankle) and F Landon Ferraro (knee).