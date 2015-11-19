Capitals 2, Red Wings 1 (OT)

DETROIT -- Center Evgeny Kuznetsov’s goal 44 seconds into overtime gave the Washington Capitals a 2-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Right winger Justin Williams also scored for Washington (12-4-1) and goaltender Braden Holtby made 25 saves.

Forward Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit (9-8-2) and goalie also Petr Mrazek made 25 saves.

Kuznetsov cut in off right wing on a rush and beat Mrazek with a forehand shot. It was his sixth goal.

Related Coverage Preview: Capitals at Red Wings

Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead 2:48 into the game with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle off the rush. It was Larkin’s sixth goal.

Williams’ power-play goal tied the game 1-1 with 9:06 left in the first period. He tipped defenseman Matt Niskanen’s slap pass through Mrazek’s pads. It was Williams’ fourth goal.

Holtby made a save on Larkin from the left circle with 6:13 left in the second period and stopped center Pavel Datsyuk’s re-direction with about five minutes left in the second period. He also denied right winger Teemu Pulkkinen on a breakaway with 3:09 remaining in the second period.

Holtby stopped forward Darren Helm by knocking the puck away with the goalie stick, as the puck slid in the crease towards the empty side of the net, in the last minute of the second period after stopping Helm on a short-handed breakaway 9:37 into the first period.

Mrazek made a glove save on Kuznetsov’s shot from the high slot with 7:15 left in the first period.

Niskanen hit the goal post with 2:25 left in the first period.

Mrazek also topped defenseman John Carlson from in front with 3:18 left in regulation.

Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt hit the goal post with 6:16 left in regulation.

Mrazek took a shot off the mask by Carlson, from the left circle, with 6:34 left in regulation He went down and play was stopped but he remained in the game.

NOTES: Washington RW Alex Ovechkin came into the game with 483 goals, tied with Sergei Fedorov for most NHL goals by a Russian-born player. Fedorov spent the first 13 seasons of his career with Detroit. Ovechkin tied a career high with 15 shots in an attempt to break the record on Nov. 10 in a 1-0 loss to the Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena. Fedorov was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 9. ... Detroit was without RW Johan Franzen (concussion), C Brad Richards (back), D Kyle Quincey (ankle) and F Landon Ferraro (knee). Detroit’s healthy scratches were C Joakim Andersson and D Brendan Smith. ... The Capitals played without D Brooks Orpik (lower body).