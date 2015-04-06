EditorsNote: Note: Updates with Capitals earning playoff spot with the Senators loss

Capitals defeat Red Wings, earn playoff berth

DETROIT -- The Washington Capitals were watching the Ottawa Senators-Toronto Maple Leafs game on Sunday night closely.

That’s because Washington moved closer to clinching a Stanley Cup playoffs berth by holding off the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Sunday at Joe Louis Arena.

Washington (44-25-11), second in the Metropolitan Division, needed a Toronto win over Ottawa to earn a playoff berth.

They got it, as the Maple Leafs downs the Senators 3-2 in a shootout.

The Capitals had to win a tough game to inch closer to their goal. There was a mad scramble around goaltender Braden Holtby, who made 35 saves, as the game ended and he and his teammates had to get their bodies in front of pucks in the last minute.

“I wouldn’t say it’s like playoff hockey but it’s the closest thing,” Washington defenseman Matt Niskanen said.

Defenseman Mike Green had a goal and an assist and center Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for Washington.

“I was really happy with the way we played in the first period,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “In the second, we got some outstanding blocks, good saves, things that you really need. I thought in the third, we managed it well.”

Forward Darren Helm scored for Detroit while goaltender Petr Mrazek made 26 saves.

The Red Wings (41-25-13) are tied for third in the Atlantic Division with the Boston Bruins but are in the second wild-card spot because Boston has the advantage head to head.

“I thought we played hard. They’re a team that’s playing hard too. The bottom line, I can go through this sheet, tell you how many shots we had and all that stuff, that’s what you do when you don’t win,” Detroit coach Mike Babcock said. “When you win, you just say here’s the score and move on with the rest of your day. The bottom line is you’ve got to find a way to win. I‘m a big believer that when you do good things good things happen. We’re doing good things and good things will happen for us.”

Helm’s power-play goal put Detroit on the board and made it 2-1 with 7:01 left in the second period. He tipped center Pavel Datsyuk’s pass into an open net for Helm’s 14th goal.

“We’re still, I think, in control of knowing how to make the playoffs. We’ve got three games. We’re in control,” Helm said. “We’ve got to win some games and we can get into it. Unfortunately, we sort of buried ourselves a little bit, not picking up wins when we needed to.”

Green had stretched Washington’s lead to 2-0 4:42 into the second. His slap shot from the top of the right circle went in off the top of Mrazek’s glove. It was Green’s 10th goal.

Red Wings defenseman Marek Zidlicky got a clipping penalty against right winger Tom Wilson with 9:32 left in the middle period on what looked like a solid, old-school hip check. Wilson had caught Zidlicky with a hard hit against the boards earlier.

“It was interference. ... That’s considered a dangerous play now, going that low on a guy,” Trotz said. “You can really hurt somebody. I’ve seen that before. I knew it was coming.”

Even though Zidlicky got the penalty, Detroit killed it off and seemed to get a spark from the hit.

Kuznetsov opened the scoring 3:38 into the game with a power-play goal. His shot from the right circle hit Detroit left winger Drew Miller, totally changed direction, and fluttered past Mrazek. It was Kuznetsov’s 11th goal and came with right winger Dan Cleary in the penalty box for high-sticking.

Mrazek made a nice save, coming across the crease, on Kuznetsov’s one-timer from the right circle about 2:50 into the first period.

NOTE: Washington RW Tom Wilson was helped off with 6:18 left after he got hit in the head while blocking Detroit D Dan DeKeyser’s shot. Capitals coach Barry Trotz said Wilson would go through the league’s concussion protocol and there would be an update on Wilson’s condition on Monday. ... Red Wings LW Justin Abdelkader missed the game because of an injured hand. ... Detroit was without RW Erik Cole (upper body) and RW Tomas Jurco (upper body). ... Washington recalled center Andre Burakovsky from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. ... The Capitals clinched a playoff berth with the Ottawa Senators loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.