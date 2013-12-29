Preview: Capitals at Sabres

With the Pittsburgh Penguins more banged up by the day, the Washington Capitals know they have a chance - however slim - of catching their rivals and taking over first place in the Metropolitan Division. But to do that, the Capitals will need to take advantage of weaker opponents like the Buffalo Sabres, who host Washington on Sunday. The Capitals are coming off a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Friday, while Buffalo fell 4-3 in a shootout to Toronto.

Things looked bleak for the Capitals’ division title hopes a few weeks ago - and while they’re still a whopping 14 points behind the Penguins as the season nears the halfway point, a litany of injuries to Pittsburgh’s blue line has opened the door for the Capitals to “capitalize”. Buffalo has no such concerns, sinking further out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture with each passing game while still looking for any semblance of offensive productivity.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (20-14-4): Washington may have veteran forward Brooks Laich back in the lineup sometime soon. Laich has been dealing with a lingering groin injury and is on the sidelines again following a one-game return as he continues to battle discomfort. Asked if Laich’s latest setback will be a short one, coach Adam Oates told the Washington Post: “I hope so, for his sake. It’s hard sitting out. It’s hard being hurt a long time; it’s very difficult. So I hope so, for his sake.”

ABOUT THE SABRES (10-24-4): Buffalo arguably played one of its stronger games of the season Friday against the Maple Leafs but had to settle for a single point after squandering a 2-0 lead and failing to convert in the shootout. The second period was particularly galling for the Sabres, as they allowed three goals in a nine-minute span to erase a solid first-period effort. “We fed into their transition game, allowed them to take over the game and gave them momentum,” forward Matt Ellis told the Buffalo News.

OVERTIME

1. Washington has won the last three meetings, scoring 12 goals over that span.

2. Capitals F Alex Ovechkin has 20 goals in 30 career games versus the Sabres.

3. Buffalo scored twice in the first period Friday, the first time it has done so all season.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Sabres 2