Preview: Capitals at Sabres

After snapping a seven-game winless streak (0-5-2), the Washington Capitals look to exact revenge against the team that started it when they continue their five-game road trip on Tuesday at the Buffalo Sabres. Captain Alex Ovechkin returned from a lower-body injury to score his NHL-leading 36th goal as Washington breezed to a 5-0 triumph over Montreal on Saturday. The reigning Hart Trophy winner has been held off the scoresheet in both of the Capitals’ 2-1 shootout losses to Buffalo this season.

The Sabres’ downward spiral continued as they fell for the sixth time in seven games (1-4-2) with a 3-0 setback to Pittsburgh on Monday. Ryan Miller made 31 saves against the Penguins and has stopped 77-of-79 shots versus the Capitals this season. Jhonas Enroth could get the start with the team playing on back-to-back nights and vie for his first win since Oct. 25.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (23-21-8): Mikhail Grabovski sat out Monday’s practice and did not travel with the team to Buffalo as he nurses a left ankle injury. “It’s one of those injuries that can change fast,” coach Adam Oates told the Washington Post. “It’s tough to put a timetable on it because you don’t put your foot in the boot (of a skate).” Brooks Laich also was absent from practice as he deals with a lingering groin issue, but Oates told the newspaper that he expects him to face the Sabres.

ABOUT THE SABRES (14-30-7): Tyler Ennis has been held off the scoresheet in the last two contests after piecing together a career-high six-game point streak. Ennis tallied in the teams’ last meeting to begin the impressive stretch, which totaled three goals and four assists. Matt Moulson, who has been the subject of trade rumors, has gone four contests without a point.

1. Washington has failed on all 15 of its power-play chances over the last three games and is 1-for-32 in the last nine.

2. Buffalo RW Drew Stafford likely will miss Tuesday’s game after aggravating a previous upper-body injury Saturday in Columbus.

3. Ovechkin will play in his 650th career game on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Sabres 2