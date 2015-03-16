Preview: Capitals at Sabres

The Washington Capitals picked the perfect time to break out of a slump as they prepare to open a three-game road trip against the league-worst Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. Washington blanked Boston 2-0 on Sunday night for just its fourth victory in 10 games and moved two points clear of the Bruins for the top wild card in the Eastern Conference. The Capitals have lost three of the last five to Buffalo but drubbed the Sabres 6-1 in Washington on March 7.

Despite the recent swoon, Washington continues to dominate Atlantic Division opponents, winning eight of the last nine matchups. The Capitals will have to guard against a letdown versus the Sabres, who have dropped six in a row as they continue to set the pace in the derby for the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NHL draft. Buffalo is coming off a 2-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday, its first home game following an 0-4-1 road trip.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, CSN Plus Washington

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (37-23-10): Assists machine Nicklas Backstrom had a hand in both of Washington’s goals against Boston to give him 53 on the season and 420 in his career, breaking the franchise record he shared with Michal Pivonka and teammate Alex Ovechkin. With Braden Holtby notching his eighth shutout Sunday and backup Justin Peters injured in Friday’s game, coach Barry Trotz could elect to go with Philipp Grubauer, whose only start this season came on Feb. 6. “I will consider anything,” Trotz said Sunday. “We just need to win the hockey game here. There is a chance.”

ABOUT THE SABRES (19-43-6): Buffalo turned in a solid performance against the Eastern Conference-leading Rangers but its league-worst offense could not buy a goal in the team’s 11th shutout loss of the season. “To win a game you’ve got to score a goal,” captain Brian Gionta said. “We did a lot of good things, but at the same time we’ve got to find ways to get goals.” The Sabres continue to get no production from the power play, going seven games without scoring on the man advantage and converting on 1-of-29 chances in the past 12 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Ovechkin, who leads the league with 45 goals, has scored 23 times in 35 games versus Buffalo.

2. Sabres G Anders Lindback is 0-3-1 since he was acquired from Dallas despite a .925 save percentage.

3. Backstrom has 21 points in 21 games since Feb. 1.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Sabres 3