Preview: Capitals at Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres look to build off an inspiring victory when they host the red-hot Washington Capitals on Monday in the first contest of a home-and-home series. The Sabres rallied from two goals down in the third period to win at Boston 6-3 on Saturday, improving to 4-1-1 in their last six outings, and aim to end Washington’s seven-game winning streak.

Buffalo can get back to .500 for the first time in more than a month with a victory and has had success against the Capitals (3-1-3 in last seven games) despite struggling overall the past few seasons. Washington defeated Montreal 3-1 on Saturday to continue its run, getting goals from bottom-six forwards Jay Beagle and Jason Chimera. “A lot of times, our top line has to carry the load or has in the past,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz told reporters. “This team relies on different people to contribute.” Washington’s Vezina Trophy frontrunner Braden Holtby is 14-0-1 since losing 1-0 to Detroit on Nov. 10.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Ontario, West and Pacific, CSN DC Plus (Washington), MSG-B (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (26-6-2): Washington has allowed 11 goals during its winning streak and leads the NHL in scoring defense (2.12 per game). Holtby, who reportedly left Sunday’s practice early due to dehydration, has been a big part of that while leading the league with a 1.92 goals-against average and a deep offense pulled out some other games (four wins when trailing after two periods). Evgeny Kuznetsov, who scored his 11th goal Saturday, has three points in the last three games to tie Nicklas Backstrom for the team lead (31).

ABOUT THE SABRES (15-16-4): Rookie Jack Eichel has six points in three games after recording two goals and two assists in Saturday’s victory - his first appearance back in the city where he played his college hockey at Boston University. Ryan O’Reilly boasts three goals in the last two games and is the only player with more tallies (14) than Eichel (11) on the team while leading the Sabres with 32 points. Chad Johnson has played well in net of late, surrendering six goals total (.957 save percentage) and going 3-0-1 in his last four outings.

OVERTIME

1. Washington captain LW Alex Ovechkin has not notched a point in two games, but leads the team with 17 goals and is eight shy of 500 in his career.

2. Buffalo LW Evander Kane missed practice on Sunday amid reports that he is being investigated for a sex offense.

3. Capitals D John Carlson has registered eight points in his last eight games and shares the team lead in assists (21) with Backstrom.

PREDICTION: Sabres 4, Capitals 3