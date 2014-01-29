Capitals 5, Sabres 4 (OT): Defenseman Mike Green scored his second goal one minute into overtime and captain Alex Ovechkin tallied twice to increase his league-leading total to 38 as visiting Washington salvaged the final contest of the season series.

Ovechkin notched his second assist of the game by collecting Martin Erat’s drop pass and sliding a cross-slot feed to Green, who wristed a shot inside the right post. The blue-liner netted his 100th career goal and added an assist earlier in the game.

Troy Brouwer recorded a goal and an assist while Braden Holtby turned aside 23 shots for the Capitals, who have emerged victorious in two in a row following a seven-game winless streak (0-5-2). Washington dropped a pair of 2-1 shootout decisions to Buffalo earlier this season.

Cody Hodgson scored twice, defenseman Christian Ehrhoff also tallied and Phil Varone netted his first career NHL goal. Matt Moulson and Tyler Ennis each notched a pair of assists and Jhonas Enroth finished with 30 saves for the Sabres, who fell for the seventh time in eight games (1-4-3).

Washington claimed a 4-3 lead with 3:03 remaining in the second period, scoring its second power-play goal of the contest after going 1-for-32 in its previous nine games. A pretty passing sequence between Ovechkin and Erat was capped by Brouwer, who one-timed a blast from the slot past Enroth. Hodgson answered 6:48 into the third with a backhander from in close on a delayed penalty.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ovechkin opened the scoring 3:49 into the first period as his blast from the high slot sailed past Enroth for his league-leading 14th power-play goal. The reigning Hart Trophy winner was credited with his second tally 53 seconds later as Green’s shot glanced off his right pant leg. ... Erat finished with two assists. ... Sabres RW Drew Stafford sat out for the second straight game after aggravating an upper-body injury Saturday in Columbus.