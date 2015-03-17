Kuznetsov leads Capitals to shootout win

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Memories of his greatest moment as a hockey player came flooding back to Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov before Monday’s game.

He created another moment to remember Monday night, leading the Capitals to a 4-3 shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres. The rookie scored in regulation and had the lone goal in the shootout.

Kuznetsov was part of Russia’s 2011 under-20 World Junior team, which won the gold medal in Buffalo.

“Maybe I feel something in this building,” Kuznetsov said. “It’s a lucky building for me a few years ago, and I wanted to score here.”

Kuznetsov, left winger Curtis Glencross and defenseman Mike Green scored in regulation for the Capitals (38-23-10). Goalie Braden Holtby made 30 saves.

Kuznetsov displayed terrific patience on his winning goal. Skating slowly up the ice, Kuznetsov waited until he found an opening to the blocker side and beat Lindback with a wrist shot.

“This is his building,” Washington head coach Barry Trotz said. “When he was in the World Juniors here, he was fantastic. So he’s got a lot of good mojo in this building.”

One day after a critical 2-0 win over Boston, the Capitals got off to a slow start against the worst team in the league and fell behind on two separate occasions. But they hung in there and found a way to get two points.

Washington moved four points ahead of Boston for the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and moved nine points ahead of the ninth place Ottawa Senators, though the Senators have played three fewer games.

“It wasn’t pretty by any means,” Holtby said. “It may have been an emotional letdown after the last game with Boston. ... It was one of those games where you have to find a way, and we did thankfully.”

Left winger Johan Larsson, center Cody Hodgson and center Tyler Ennis scored for the Sabres (19-43-7), who lost for the seventh game in a row. Goalie Anders Lindback made 34 saves.

“These guys for the last little while have been giving everything,” Sabres head coach Ted Nolan said. “They punch the clock, they come. ... You have to be very pleased with the effort.”

The struggling Sabres got off to a strong start.

Ennis opened the scoring on the power play five minutes into the game. With Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin serving an extra two-minute minor for roughing following a scrum, Ennis finished a give-and-go sequence with defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. Ennis’ finish from the slot resulted in his team-best 18th goal of the year.

Glencross evened the score four minutes later with a power-play goal of his own. After Lindback initially stopped defenseman Matt Niskanen’s shot from the point, Glencross pounced on the rebound for his 13th goal of the season.

Buffalo regained its lead less than a minute later on Hodgson’s fifth goal of the year. The slumping Buffalo forward received a lucky bounce to make it 2-1. His initial backhand attempt was stopped by Holtby, but the puck bounced high in the air, off the goaltender’s back and into the net.

The Capitals again evened the score 6:09 into the second. Following a face-off win in the Buffalo zone, left winger Marcus Johansson found Green while falling to the ice, and Green made it 2-2.

Kuznetsov gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead 5:55 into the third with a power-play goal. The center skated into the Buffalo zone with ease and ripped a wrist shot past Lindback from behind the right circle. Kuznetsov’s goal came after Sabres defenseman Nikita Zadorov was called for a delay of game penalty.

Larsson tied the game at 3-3 with 6:10 remaining. The left winger redirected defenseman Chad Ruhwedel’s shot near the Washington net.

NOTES: D Brooks Orpik, C Michael Latta, C Jay Beagle and G Justin Peters were scratched for the Capitals. ... D Andrej Meszaros, D Zach Bogosian and G Chad Johnson were scratched for the Sabres. ... Before the game, the Sabres recalled D Chad Ruhwedel from the AHL’s Rochester Americans. It was his first NHL call-up of the season. Ruhwedel, a third-year pro, leads all American defensemen with 31 points through 59 games. ... This was the third and final meeting between the Sabres and Capitals this season. Washington won 6-1 in Washington on March 6.