Preview: Capitals at Senators

With the Ottawa Senators scuffling heading into the final days of 2013, a visit from the Washington Capitals may be just what they need to get things going. The Senators look for their first winning streak in more than seven weeks as they entertain Washington on Monday. Ottawa is coming off a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night, a victory that extended its home point streak to three games (2-0-1).

Not only are the Senators catching their opponents at a good time - the Capitals are less than 24 hours removed from a 2-1 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres - but they’ve had Washington’s number of late. Ottawa has won each of the last five meetings between the teams, including a 6-4 triumph Nov. 27 in their first encounter of the season. The Capitals dominated the Sabres - outshooting them 50-17 - but could only solve netminder Ryan Miller once.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSW+ (Washington), RDS (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (20-14-5): Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin is mired in his longest goal drought of the season, having gone three games without scoring. The NHL goals leader with 30, Ovechkin can’t be accused of not trying to end his slump - he peppered Miller with 12 shots in Sunday’s loss, and outshot Buffalo 6-3 by himself in the first period. The 28-year-old Russian, who has fired 24 shots on goal without success over his last three games, has 19 goals and 17 assists in 30 career games versus the Senators.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (16-18-7): The chances of Ottawa extending its recent run of success against Washington took a hit over the weekend. Captain Jason Spezza (lower body) and defenseman Chris Phillips (left foot) missed practice Sunday, making them longshots to dress versus the Capitals. Coach Paul MacLean expressed concern about Spezza’s health without going into specifics, telling the Ottawa Citizen: “We’re trying to nip it in the bud. Before it gets chronic, let’s get it fixed, and that’s what we’re doing with it.”

OVERTIME

1. The Senators have won three straight home games against Washington, outscoring the visitors 11-5 in that span.

2. Ovechkin was minus-2 with an assist and three shots on goal in the November loss to Ottawa.

3. Craig Anderson will get the start in goal for the Senators.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Capitals 2