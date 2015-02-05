Preview: Capitals at Senators

(Updated: UPDATES Holtby to No. 2 in shutouts in ABOUT THE CAPITALS)

The Washington Capitals have maintained a stranglehold on a playoff slot despite a string of one-goal losses and seek back-to-back wins for the first time in more than three weeks when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. The Capitals dominated Los Angeles 4-0 on Tuesday for only the second victory in eight games (2-4-2) - with all six losses coming by a single goal. Washington has dropped seven of eight to the Senators, including its past four visits to Ottawa.

The Senators are languishing far back in the Eastern Conference, losing for the eighth time in 12 games (4-6-2) following a 2-1 setback at New Jersey on Tuesday night. Defenseman Chris Phillips, who has spent his entire career with Ottawa, was held out of Tuesday’s contest so he can break former Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson’s franchise record for career games in front of the home fans. “It’s a real good opportunity for them to share a special moment with Chris,” Senators coach Dave Cameron said.

TV: 7:30 ET, CSN Plus Washington, RDS, TSN5 (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (26-15-10): Braden Holtby has not allowed a regulation goal in his past three games, sandwiching a pair of shutouts around a 1-0 overtime loss to Montreal. Holtby registered his career-high 24th victory in the win over the Kings while earning his sixth shutout - second in the league to Pittsburgh’s Marc-Andre Fleury. “That’s a testament of how we’re playing,” Holtby said. ”Our team’s playing very structured right now. I think that little losing streak was a big wake-up call for us. Now it’s a matter of keeping it going and still realizing we have a lot of improving to do.”

ABOUT THE SENATORS (20-20-9): Phillips, the No. 1 overall pick of Ottawa, will appear in his 1,179th game in his 17th season with the Senators. Although not much of a scoring threat with 71 goals and 288 points, Phillips has been an iron man for Ottawa, missing only three games over a span of seven seasons (2006-2013). “With the way (players) are traded and to be able to stay healthy for that period of time and to stay competitive as a player and that one team keeps you that long,“ Cameron said. ”I don’t know how many guys have done it. It’s pretty special.”

OVERTIME

1. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has nine goals and three assists in his last eight games.

2. G Robin Lehner will make his fourth straight start for Ottawa, which plays seven of its next eight games at home.

3. Holtby is 1-3-0 in four career starts versus the Senators.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Capitals 2 (OT)