Capitals hold on for 2-1 win over Senators

OTTAWA -- The Washington Nationals should be impressed.

Their NHL brothers, the Capitals, worked their way past the equivalent of a late-inning, bases-loaded jam and held on to a lead produced by a bunt from their home run hitter.

The Capitals killed off three consecutive penalties in the third period en route to a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin scored the winner by knocking a puck out of mid-air from the edge of the Senators’ crease at 14:17 of the second period. The goal, his 32nd of the season, pulled him into a tied for the league lead with New York Rangers winger Rick Nash.

“It was just a couple of lucky bounces and kind of a baseball swing,” Ovechkin said of the commotion in front of Senators goalie Robin Lehner. “I’ll take it.”

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov had the other Washington goal, his sixth of the season, and center Kyle Turris scored the lone Senators goal.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby stopped 25 shots to win his 25th game of the season. Lehner made 27 saves.

Ottawa was given ample opportunity to tie the score early in the third period when Ovechkin, center Brooks Laich and defenseman Mike Green were called on consecutive minors 4:48 apart. But the Senators, ranked 24th with a man-advantage, came up with nothing.

”We had some good reads when they tried to go through the box with some seam passes,“ Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik said. ”I thought we were real sharp.

“We watched a lot of video, so we were well aware of what they wanted to do with the one lefty and four righties set up for one-timers there. I thought we did a real good job of identifying the dangerous guys and when they did get good looks we got good blocks from guys, and (Holtby) made a couple of big saves for us.”

Ottawa wound up 0 of 5 on the power play.

“It’s definitely something we’ve got to keep working on,” Turris said of a special-teams unit that hasn’t been anything special for some time. “You get late in the season like this, it cost you games. Tonight, we could have easily tied it up, we could have easily taken a lead. We’ve got to find a way to make it work.”

Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson, the team’s power play quarterback, said he and his mates had some “great looks” with Capitals players in the box.

“The puck wouldn’t go in for us,” Karlsson said. “We need to score goals on the power play. That’s one of the things we’ve been struggling with and is going to help us win more games. As of right now, even if we do good things, it’s not often enough and it doesn’t generate any goals for us.”

The teams each had just six shots on goal in a scoreless, listless opening period that at one point mercifully went seven minutes without a whistle.

“It was a pretty light game,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “It was a no-hitter in the first period, for sure. It went by in about 18 minutes, it seemed.”

The Senators finally broke the ice at 12:15 of the second period when, after prolonged pressure, Turris wired a wrist shot that beat Holtby on the stick side, ending his 11-game scoring slump.

The Capitals bounced back quickly, however. Just 1:13 after the Turris goal, Kuznetsov was alone at the side of the net to fire the puck past a sprawled Lehner. Fourty-nine seconds later, Ovechkin charged to the net to knock the puck past Lehner.

“You can’t let down like that, you can’t have lapses,” Turris said. “That cost us the game.”

Karlsson said, “If we let up a little bit after we score and think we’ve done our part, but the first couple of shifts after a goal, if you let one in or score one, it’s crucial. It’s something we’ve been struggling with for awhile now, and something we’re going to have to correct.”

Holtby really only had to make one big save during the short-handed situations.

“It’s not a situation you want to be in, but our penalty killers did a phenomenal job on those three and the one before that, too,” he said. “We battled through it. That’s a long time for those guys to be on the ice. Hard minutes. They won that game for us.”

The Capitals (27-15-10) returned home after the game to host the Anaheim Ducks Friday. The Senators (20-21-9) entertain the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday.

NOTES: Senators D Chris Phillips played the 1,179th game of his career, moving him ahead of Daniel Alfredsson as the franchise leader for most games played. ... Capitals W Jason Chimera returned to the lineup, sending W Aaron Volpatti to the press box. ... Senators scratches were D Patrick Wiercicoch and D Mark Borowiecki. The Capitals scratched C Michael Latta and D Cameron Schilling, who was recalled from Hershey on Wednesday. ... Senators G Craig Anderson missed his fourth game with a sore blocker hand. He remains day to day.?