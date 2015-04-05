Turris gives Senators dramtic win over Capitals

OTTAWA -- Even when the Ottawa Senators fall on their face, they still manage to pick themselves up and keep going.

After blowing a three-goal lead, the Senators defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 when center Kyle Turris scored on a long breakaway with 1:46 left in overtime at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.

It was the Senators third consecutive victory, all beyond regulation time.

After all the dust had settled around the rest of the league, the Senators were three points back of Boston, Detroit and now Pittsburgh in the battle for a playoff spot.

The Senators have a game in hand on the Bruins, which they’ll make up Sunday night when they travel to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs.

“We’ve got to just keep going,” Senators winger Clarke MacArthur said. “We’ve got to win our games and someone’s going to fall off here, something’s going to happen. The guys have worked too hard here to not have a sniff at the end. That’s what we’ve got to believe.”

MacArthur, winger Mark Stone and center Mika Zibanejad scored for the Senators in the first period.

Wingers Marcus Johansson and Troy Brouwer and defenceman Mike Green scored for the Capitals.

Senators goalie Andrew Hammond made 29 saves to improve his record to 17-1-1. Holtby, who was looking to tie a franchise record with his 40th victory, made 24 saves.

“Huge two points,” Senators coach Dave Cameron said. “It’s the time of year where all that matters is the two points. Doesn’t do any good anymore to play good and lose, you’ve got to find a way to get it and we found a way tonight.”

Ottawa’s struggling power play scored twice on a 5-on-3 advantage in a 53-second span in the first period to stake the Senators to a healthy head start. The Capitals battled back and eventually tied the game with 4:10 left in regulation.

“I take the positive of the point,” said Capitals coach Barry Trotz, whose team could have clinched a playoff spot with a win. “We were down 3-0 to a team that’s been really good for a long time here. I take the positive out. We could have left here with nothing.”

“Obviously I’d like to get the extra point and get it done and go from there, but it didn’t happen when we went to overtime. We’ve still got to win some games. It’ll be a big test for us the next three games.”

Stone opened the scoring at 3:21 of the first period, taking a pass from MacArthur and snapping a shot from the right wing face-off circle that froze Holtby for his 21st goal of the season.

Consecutive penalties to Caps winger Joel Ward, center Eric Fehr and Holtby within 98 seconds gave the Senators a chance to grab momentum, and they took it.

MacArthur who fired a wrist shot past Holtby’s catching mitt from the right wing faceoff circle for his 15th of the season at the 9:03 mark. Zibanejad became the fifth Senator to reach the 20-goal plateau when he took a pass from winger Bobby Ryan and drilled a shot behind Holtby at 9:56.

The Capitals, who outshot Ottawa 12-7 in the second, managed the only goal of the period when Johansson scored his 19th at 6:26, firing a wrist shot from the high slot through a crowd that beat Hammond.

Green took a pass from center Nicklas Backstrom and took a shot that went off Hammond’s left shoulder and in at 7:18 of the third to bring the Capitals to within one. Brouwer completed the comeback when he notched his 21st of the season with a wrist shot off a rush.

“We showed character coming back there,” Green said. “A little undisciplined, which caused us to get down early and have to force a lot of our plays to come back. I thought it was a good challenge for us to step up and come back. We did a good job in that sense, but our start needed to be better, for sure.”

The Capitals are in Detroit to take on the Red Wings Sunday.

“It’s going to be a battle to the end,” Backstrom said. “We have three games left and it’s going to be tough. Ottawa’s a good team. Boston is a good team and everybody wants to be in it. Every game is so important now.”

MacArthur said the Senators have to play a “smart” game against the Leafs Sunday.

“We need it more than they do,” he said. “But we’ve always had troubles with them, for some odd reason.”

NOTES: Senators RW Bobby Ryan has one goal in his last 16 games and wasn’t making any excuses. “I‘m fine. I just suck right now,” Ryan said after the morning skate. ... Capitals G Braden Holtby played in his 70th game and made his 22nd consecutive start. ... C Jay Beagle was Washington’s only scratch, missing his 11th game with a shoulder injury. ... Senators D Jared Cowen was a healthy scratch for the third game in a row and eighth time in nine games. ... Senators LW Colin Greening was a healthy scratch for the third game in a row and fourth time in five games. ... Capitals F Alex Ovechkin, on reaching the 50-goal mark for the sixth time in his career: “It’s a huge accomplishment for me. To be with the greatest names out there, it’s huge.”