Preview: Capitals at Sharks

The Pacific Division-leading San Jose Sharks attempt to continue their recent dominance in the all-time series when they host the Washington Capitals on Saturday. San Jose has won 16 of the last 17 meetings between the clubs and each of the last six, including a 2-1 shootout triumph in the nation’s capital on Jan. 14. Winners of seven of their last eight overall contests, the Sharks edged Anaheim 3-2 on Thursday to move two points ahead of the Ducks in the division and are within two of St. Louis and Boston in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

Washington enters with a four-game point streak (3-0-1) despite suffering a 2-1 shootout loss at Los Angeles on Thursday. Joel Ward scored the tying goal with 7:36 remaining in the third period, but Marian Gaborik netted the decisive tally in the third round of the bonus format as the Capitals dropped to 1-0-1 on their three-game trek through California. Washington looks to strengthen its chances for the postseason as it trails Columbus by one point for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (33-27-11): Washington enjoyed some initial success against the Sharks before becoming a doormat in the series. The Capitals won the first five meetings between the clubs but has captured only four of the last 25 matchups (4-20-1). They have struggled mightily in San Jose, going 0-12-1 since their last victory on Oct. 30, 1993.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (46-18-7): Joe Thornton played a major role in the win over Anaheim, scoring the tying goal less than 8 1/2 minutes into the third period before notching his second assist of the game on Brent Burns’ winning tally with 3:59 remaining. The three-point performance gave the captain 1,184 career points and moved him ahead of Rod Brind‘Amour for 46th place on the all-time list. Burns’ goal was his 20th of the season, making him the third member of the club to reach the plateau (Joe Pavelski and Patrick Marleau).

OVERTIME

1. Ward, who already has set career highs with 22 tallies and 42 points, is riding a four-game goal-scoring streak.

2. Thornton is tied with Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby for the league lead with 58 assists.

3. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin leads the league with 46 goals but has scored only twice in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Capitals 2