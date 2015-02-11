Preview: Capitals at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks look to salvage the finale of their three-game homestand when they face off against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. After dropping a 5-4 decision to Carolina in the opener of the stretch at SAP Center on Saturday, San Jose suffered a 4-1 setback to Calgary two nights later, with All-Star defenseman Brent Burns providing the only offense. The loss was the second in six days against the Flames as the Sharks fell to 1-3-1 this month after ending January with a three-game winning streak.

Washington kicks off a season-high four-game road trip after having its string of three straight victories snapped with a 3-1 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday. Captain Alex Ovechkin converted a power-play opportunity to pull even with fellow All-Star Rick Nash of the New York Rangers for the league lead with 33 goals. San Jose squandered a pair of three-goal leads before posting a 6-5 shootout victory at Washington on Oct. 14 as defenseman Matt Irwin scored twice in regulation while Joe Pavelski netted the lone tally in the bonus format.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (28-16-10): Defenseman Karl Alzner is slated to play his 400th NHL game - and 349th in a row - on Wednesday. The 26-year-old, who was drafted fifth overall in 2007, will become the 34th player to appear in that many contests with the franchise. Ovechkin has scored 17 goals in his last 19 contests while rookie Evgeny Kuznetsov has collected a tally and four assists during his four-game point streak.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (28-20-7): Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic is expected to miss his third straight game with an upper-body injury. Joe Thornton needs one point to pass Peter Stastny (1,239) for sole possession of 36th place on the all-time list. The Sharks have won 18 of their last 20 overall meetings with the Capitals and are 11-1-1 with a tie in the last 14 in San Jose, last losing to Washington in regulation at home on Oct. 30, 1993.

OVERTIME

1. Of Washington’s last 13 losses, 11 have been by one goal.

2. San Jose coach Todd McLellan’s next victory will be the 300th of his career.

3. Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom is seven points away from passing Bengt Gustafsson (555) for sixth place on the franchise list.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Sharks 2