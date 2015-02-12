Ward, Capitals top Sharks in OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks’ nightmare homestand ended Wednesday with a flop in overtime.

Right winger Joel Ward’s rebound goal at 2:42 moments after an apparent tripping minor wasn’t called on Washington enabled the Capitals to beat San Jose 5-4 at SAP Center with the season’s smallest crowd of 16,956 watching.

“(Defenseman Mike Green) shot it, and I was fortunate enough to be there,” Ward said. “We knew we had a little work to do. We had to push the reset button and come back. We put in a pretty solid effort, and fortunately we got the two points. That’s the main thing.”

The way the overtime ended didn’t sit well on the other side.

“They didn’t think it was a penalty,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said of San Jose losing one backchecker during four-on-four play. “It’s fair to say we disagree with them.”

The Sharks (28-20-8) lost all three games of the homestand and fell for the fifth time in six games.

“It seems like every game the other team is scoring some pretty easy goals,” Sharks forward Logan Couture said. “We’re not making it tough.”

Ward’s stick was free to punch home a rebound left of Green’s shot left by Sharks goalie Antti Niemi.

“It’s on the defense, it’s on the forward playing low to be harder around our net,” Couture added. “We’ve got to be getting sticks and being a lot stronger around our own net. It’s too easy for them to score goals right now.”

Sharks center Joe Thornton tied the game at 14:29 of the third period with his 12th on a shot from the bottom of the right circle over the glove of Washington goalie Braden Holtby (26 saves).

“I thought our upper-end skill played very hard,” McLellan said. “(They) competed hard and played hard, hard minutes. It’s really disappointing we didn’t get the win after that effort, but if we continue to get that from everybody, we’re going the right way.”

Without a shot during the first 10:25 of the third period, Washington (29-16-10) scored twice within a span of 2:09 to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead.

“It’s always a big road trip when we come out here,” Washington defenseman John Carlson said. “It’s never easy, and to start it out with two points is nice, especially at crunch time when everyone else in our division is playing well.”

Trailing the play, Carlson scored at 13:26 of the third following a San Jose turnover, giving Washington a 4-3 lead. However, the real momentum-changer occurred less than two minutes earlier when fourth-line winger Jay Beagle scored his second of the night on a mini-breakaway made possible when Sharks rookie defenseman Mirco Mueller got tangled with linesman Lonnie Cameron.

“We know the linesman’s not going to intentionally interfere with him,” McLellan said. “There’s nothing we can do about it. ... We have to live with it. We can’t even yell and scream at him. He made a mistake and got in the way.”

Capitals coach Barry Trotz said, “Fortunately the linesman got in the way on the breakaway, and that sometimes happens in hockey.”

Couture’s 20th of the year gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead in a second period that started with San Jose defenseman Brent Burns scoring twice within 22 seconds inside the first minute. That turned a 1-0 deficit after one into a brief 2-1 lead for the hosts.

“What’s important now is we don’t slip back,” McLellan said. “The wins will eventually come if we get that.”

The Capitals struck back on a power play as right winger Troy Brouwer tipped a drive by left winger Alex Ovechkin at 6:17 past Niemi (28 saves) to re-tie the game, 2-2.

Beagle scored in close on a broken play at 15:02 to account for the only goal of the opening 20 minutes.

NOTES: G Evgeni Nabokov returned to San Jose where he played the majority of his 14-year career to announce his retirement Wednesday. The 39-year-old netminder finishes his NHL career with 697 appearances, 353 wins, .911 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average and 59 shutouts. ... The Capitals continue their season-long four-game trip on Saturday in Los Angeles. ... D Marc-Edouard Vlasic (concussion), RW Tye McGinn (upper body), D Justin Braun (left hand), RW Raffi Torres (right knee), RW Mike Brown (broken right fibula) and RW Daniil Tarasov (undisclosed) remain out for San Jose. ... D Dmitry Orlov (wrist) and D John Erskine (neck) remain out for Washington. ... Capitals D Karl Alzner played in his 400th game on Wednesday. ... LW Aaron Volpatti and RW Tom Wilson were healthy scratches for Washington while C Andrew Desjardins, RW Tyler Kennedy and D Dylan DeMelo did not dress for San Jose.