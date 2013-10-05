Preview: Capitals at Stars

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

The Dallas Stars aim to continue their home dominance of the Washington Capitals when the clubs face off at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Dallas has not lost in regulation to Washington since Oct. 17, 1995, going 9-0-2 in the last 11 meetings in the Lone Star State. The Stars franchise is 23-11-10 all-time at home versus the Capitals.

Dallas looks to slow down Washington’s offense, which has scored eight goals over its first two contests. Reigning Hart Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin and newcomer Mikhail Grabovski have produced the most, registering three goals and two assists apiece. The Capitals have not played the Stars since Nov. 8, 2011 and haven’t visited Dallas since Dec. 2, 2010.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), TXA 21 (Dallas)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (1-1-0): Braden Holtby is expected to be back in net after a disastrous performance against the Calgary Flames on Thursday in which he was pulled after allowing three goals on 11 shots. “It’s probably the worst feeling in hockey,” Holtby said, “If you don’t perform, you don’t play. It’s as simple as that.” Ovechkin registered 11 shots on goal Thursday, the 37th time he has reached double digits in his career.

ABOUT THE STARS (0-1-0): Ray Whitney has recorded 54 points in 60 career games against the Capitals, while Erik Cole has scored 21 goals versus Washington. Center Rich Peverley is expected to make his debut for the Stars after missing time with an irregular heartbeat. Right wing Valeri Nichushkin, the 10th overall pick in this past June’s draft, registered one shot on goal and was minus-1 in nearly 20 minutes of ice time in his NHL debut on Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. With five points apiece, Ovechkin and Grabovski share the NHL scoring lead.

2. Capitals C Marcus Johannson is two points shy of 100 for his career, while D John Carlson is three away from the century mark.

3. Washington D Jack Hillen is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury suffered in Thursday’s victory over Calgary.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Stars 2