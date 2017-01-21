Preview: Capitals at Stars

The Washington Capitals have not lost in regulation in 12 games but they face a much more daunting streak as they prepare to visit the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. Riding a torrid 10-0-2 stretch, Washington has dropped nine in a row to the Stars dating to October 2008 and hasn't won in regulation in Dallas in more than 21 years (Oct. 17, 1995).

"I don't know the last time we won in Dallas, but everybody tells me it's like never," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. The reigning defending Presidents' Trophy winners seek to end the drought against the Stars after rebounding from a wild 8-7 overtime loss in Pittsburgh with a dominant 7-3 victory at St. Louis to boost their point total to a league-best 66. While Washington has ascended to its perch at the top of the NHL standings, Dallas has been unable to reclaim the form that produced a Western Conference-best 109 points in 2015-16. Sitting outside the playoff picture, the Stars have a chance to make a move up the standings as they kick off a six-game homestand that will bookend the All-Star break.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (30-9-6): Offense usually hasn't been an issue for Washington, but now the team is receiving major contributions from the entire lineup. The third line of Andre Burakovsky, Brett Connolly and Lars Eller continue to light up the scoreboard -- Burakovsky has scored in three straight, Connolly has four goals in his last six and Eller three tallies in the past five. “They’re good skaters ... they got some speed, they got some snipe, they got some good hockey sense," Trotz said. "They’re making it happen right now.”

ABOUT THE STARS (19-20-8): Dallas has won at least two games in a row only once since Nov. 10-11, and Thursday's 3-0 setback at the Islanders dropped the team to 3-12-4 following a victory. "It's frustrating," center Jason Spezza. "We need to pick up points. We're in a dogfight, and there are a lot of teams in that pack with us. We have to win games; we have to learn how to win consecutive games. We've got to find a way to get points." Defenseman Johnny Oduya was placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss two to four weeks.

1. Washington has scored five or more goals in five consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 4-11, 2010.

2. The Stars, who are 3-8-3 versus the Eastern Conference, recalled D Julius Honka from Texas of the American Hockey League.

3. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has seven goals in 12 games versus Dallas, but has not tallied in his last four overall.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Stars 3