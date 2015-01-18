Three Stars contribute to 5-4 win

DALLAS -- After centers Tyler Seguin and Jason Spezza and left winger Jamie Benn were each held scoreless in a loss on Thursday, the Dallas Stars needed a big night from all three of their marquee players.

They got exactly that as Seguin and Spezza each had a goal and an assist and Benn chipped in a goal as Dallas edged the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

”We need them on the board on a consistent basis,“ Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. ”Tyler has missed some unbelievable chances, even at the start of the second period, the power-play chance, the rebound from (John) Klingberg, there was an open net.

“Those are the type of chances we missed the other night on our power play that should have helped us win the game.”

Left winger Erik Cole also had a goal and an assist and rookie defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka had two assists for Dallas (20-17-7), which finished its three-game homestand with a 2-1-0 record. Goalie Kari Lehtonen stopped 28 of 32 shots.

The Stars led 2-0 after one period thanks to Seguin’s NHL-leading 27th goal of the season and Cole’s 11th.

“When you’re on the back-to-back, it’s important to get a lead, so it was important for us to have a good start,” Spezza said. “By having that start, it forces them to come a little bit more. I think you reap the benefits of it as the game wears on.”

Washington (24-13-8) answered with two goals in the second, both coming after Spezza scored early in the period, one from right winger Eric Fehr and another from left winger Andre Burakovsky to trail 3-2 after 40 minutes.

The Capitals then tied it early in the third period when right winger Alex Ovechkin scored on a breakaway, but Dallas answered with goals by left winger Antoine Roussel and Benn during a 16-second span to reclaim the lead, which they never surrendered.

Washington cut it to 5-4 with 3:26 remaining when center Nicklas Backstrom one-timed an Ovechkin pass in from the slot for his 14th goal of the season. Capitals goaltender Justin Peters left the ice with 1:09 remaining, but Washington couldn’t find an equalizer.

“We just wanted to get one puck to give us a chance at the end and we did and we just weren’t able to pull it off,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said.

Backstrom and Ovechkin each had a goal and an assist for Washington.

Seguin’s goal came 2:26 into the game with the Stars on the power play when he sent a wrist shot from the slot under Peters’ right shoulder.

The Stars went on the power play 1:40 into the game when Backstrom was guilty of holding Dallas center Cody Eakin, who was appearing in his 200th career game.

Dallas went ahead 2-0 with 1:42 remaining in the first when Cole redirected a Jokipakka wrist shot from near the Washington blue line.

After a quick review to determine whether Cole’s stick was above the crossbar when he contacted the puck, his goal was deemed valid.

Spezza made it a 3-0 lead for Dallas with his eighth goal of the season 4:13 into the second after Cole fed him off the rush.

Washington answered 1:17 later when Fehr scored his 14th goal of the season with a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Lehtonen through the five-hole. Fellow right winger Joel Ward fed Fehr off the rush.

The Capitals made it 3-2 late in the second period when Burakovsky beat Lehtonen far post with a high wrist shot from the edge of the left circle.

Washington then tied it at 3 early in the third when Ovechkin scored his 25th goal of the season on a breakaway. Backstrom blocked a shot by Dallas defenseman Alex Goligoski inside the Stars’ zone and the puck deflected off Backstrom and fell to Ovechkin in the neutral zone.

Ovechkin then dashed up the middle of the ice and culminated the rush with a wrist shot on his forehand that traveled over Lehtonen’s left pad.

Dallas then answered with two goals in a 16-second span to reclaim its two-goal advantage. Roussel scored his 11th of the season on a tap-in at the near post at 3:14. Sixteen seconds later, Benn added his 13th goal of the season when he finished off the rush top shelf on Peters’ short side to make it 5-3.

Peters stopped 21 of 26 shots for Washington before departing.

“Oh, he was good. I looked at all the goals and there’s nothing you can really do,” Trotz said. “He was solid. He made a couple of huge saves. I don’t have any problem with his game. I have more problem with our overall game in segments.”

NOTES: Capitals C Michael Latta and D Steve Oleksy were scratched. ... Stars D Trevor Daley (undisclosed), LW Curtis McKenzie and D David Schlemko were scratched. ... Capitals backup G Justin Peters was making his first start since Nov. 29 at Toronto. Capitals No. 1 G Braden Holtby had started 21 consecutive games before Saturday. ... Stars LW Vernon Fiddler returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury. Fiddler centered Dallas’ fourth line alongside C Shawn Horcoff, who played on the left side, and LW Travis Moen, who was on the right. ... Capitals RW Eric Fehr returned to the ice after missing Friday’s 4-3 loss at Nashville with a lower-body injury. ... Stars G Kari Lehtonen made his first start since Tuesday against Ottawa. He was pulled early in the second period after allowing three goals on his first five shots.