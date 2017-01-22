Beagle's OT goal caps Capitals' rally vs. Stars

DALLAS -- Jay Beagle's goal early in overtime lifted the Washington Capitals to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

The Capitals won the opening faceoff in overtime and Beagle drove hard to the net to finish a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov just 19 seconds into three-on-three play.

"You go to the dirty area, he'll get you the puck," Beagle said.

The Stars planned to have Radek Faksa take the opening faceoff of overtime, but he was unavailable because of a lower-body injury.

"Faksa had the best (faceoff percentage), but he wasn't available. He had gone back to the dressing room," Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. "So we went with (Jason) Spezza and two defensemen in case we lost the draw. And our defense got outmuscled, just straight out outmuscled."

Washington extended its point streak to 13 games and won in Dallas for the first time since the 2008 season.

It was a frustrating loss for the Stars, who fell to 2-9 in overtime.

"We had good play. We've got guys with broken nose, guys are sown up," Ruff said. "They gave me everything they had. Do I like the penalty-killing goals? I mean I don't like them in the sense that I don't like our structure on the second one. We got caught a little bit deep ... the team gave everything they had."

The Capitals had scored two power-play goals in the third period to tie it after Dallas led 3-1 entering the period.

"It was obviously huge. Our power play got some chances and got two big goals," Beagle said. "It was just never a doubt. We're playing good right now, we're playing confident and we came into here in the second intermission and we said we're taking this game over and we're going to win. So that's the kind of confidence you've got to play with."

Andre Burakovsky gave Washington a 1-0 lead 2:17 into the game when he scored after a failed clearing attempt by Stars right winger Brett Ritchie.

Kari Lehtonen made the first save and the puck sat outside the crease before Ritchie cleared it right to Burakovsky's stick and the Capitals forward scored his fourth goal in his past five games.

The Stars tied the score 4:09 later on a deflection by Adam Cracknell. Jordie Benn took the initial shot and the puck bounced out of the net immediately, but a quick review confirmed the goal.

Tempers flared after the goal.

In a span of three seconds, Ritchie fought Tom Wilson, and Antoine Roussel dropped the gloves with Daniel Winnik. Less than a minute later, Curtis McKenzie and Justin Williams traded slashes and appeared ready to fight before the referees disrupted the fracas.

"I just think it's a matter of how they play," Beagle said. "They play a hard game, I mean that was a fun game to be a part of.

"It was a battle, it was a grind, so ... I think it's just way they play. There a physical team, you know, big and all of a sudden a couple hits here and there. My two linemates decide to drop the gloves and I thought about it too just so I could get the whole line."

Dallas took a 2-1 lead at 6:47 of the second period when Patrick Eaves scored his 17th goal of the season on a rebound. Patrik Nemeth and McKenzie had assists on the goal.

The Stars pushed their lead to 3-1 at 12:59 of the second period when Jamie Benn scored on a power play. Initially the goal was waived off for goalie interference, but the Stars challenged the play and Benn was awarded his 12th goal of the season.

Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play at 3:18 of the third period on slap shot from the top the right circle. Matt Niskanen and Niklas Backstrom had the assists.

Washington tied the scoer at 3 at 5:26 of the third period when T.J. Oshie tipped Niskanen's point shot past Lehtonen.

NOTES: Capitals D John Carlson missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury sustained Jan. 15 against the Flyers. Carlson took part in the morning skate on Saturday, but still needs more time, according to Capitals coach Barry Trotz. ... The Stars placed Johnny Oduya on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on Friday and recalled Julius Honka from the AHL. ... Honka, Jiri Hudler and Lauri Korpikoski were healthy scratches for Dallas as Brett Ritchie and Curtis McKenzie returned to the lineup. ... The Capitals were trying to win their first game in Dallas since 2008. Washington last won a regulation game on Oct. 17, 1995, in Dallas. ... Capitals D Matt Niskanen played his 700th NHL game. Niskanen was first-round pick by the Stars in 2005.