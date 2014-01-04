Preview: Capitals at Wild

Their demoralizing losing streak is finally over and the Minnesota Wild look to build on their first victory in seven games when the Washington Capitals visit on Saturday. The Wild lost only five times in regulation during their first 24 games, but stand two points out of playoff position in the Western Conference after their recent struggles. The league’s leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin (31) and the Capitals have hit a bump in the road lately as well - going 1-2-3 in the last six.

Washington only holds a four-point cushion for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference as it begins the second half of the season with 10 of the next 14 on the road. The Wild, who dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Capitals on Nov. 7, allowed only 20 shots in the 4-1 victory over Buffalo on Thursday. “Shift after shift, we did the right things,” Minnesota goalie Niklas Backstrom told the Star Tribune. “That’s something you have to build off.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (20-15-6): Ovechkin scored his first goal in five games Thursday as Washington dropped a 4-3 decision in overtime to Carolina, their seventh defeat in 10 games (3-3-4). Philipp Grubauer has gotten most of the work in goal the last three weeks and boasts a .932 save percentage overall in place of struggling Braden Holtby. Nicklas Backstrom leads the Capitals in scoring with 45 points – three ahead of Ovechkin – and the offense received a boost when versatile forward Brooks Laich returned from injury Thursday.

ABOUT THE WILD (21-17-5): Josh Harding, who gave up seven goals in the previous two games, missed the team’s contest against Buffalo due to sickness and Backstrom snapped his personal eight-game losing streak with 19 saves. Captain Mikko Koivu had two assists against the Sabres and boasts six points in the previous four outings with Zach Parise missing the last five due to a foot injury. Right wing Jason Pominville has collected six points in his last seven games for the Wild, who stand 29th in the league in scoring (2.23).

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota D Ryan Suter has played at least 30 minutes in 21 games this season and has 11 points in the last 11 contests.

2. Washington D Mike Green is one assist shy of 200 in his career and RW Martin Erat needs one point for 500.

3. Wild LW Matt Cooke, who has registered three assists in four games, leads the team with a plus-7 rating.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Wild 2