Preview: Capitals at Wild

The Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild each went the extra mile to win their second straight game and are clinging to three-point leads for the first wild-card spot in their respective conferences. The teams look to bolster their playoff aspirations at the other’s expense when they meet at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory over Nashville on Tuesday and also turned aside 25 shots in a 2-1 triumph over Washington on March 5.

Dubnyk has recorded a 21-5-1 mark with five shutouts and a 1.67 goals-against average while making 28 consecutive starts for the Wild, who are holding off Winnipeg for the final postseason spot in the Western Conference. Curtis Glencross solved him in his last meeting with Washington and the veteran also tallied in the Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory over Buffalo on Monday. Glencross has collected four goals and two assists in seven games since being acquired from Calgary.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (38-23-10): Coach Barry Trotz admitted that it’s not his decision if Brooks Orpik returns to the ice on Thursday, telling reporters that the defenseman ultimately will make the call. “He’s traveling with us. He’s getting closer and we’ll see how he is (Thursday),” Trotz said of Orpik, who has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury. “He’s a great pro and he knows if he’s ready. I‘m putting zero pressure on him.” While Orpik is considered questionable, goaltender Braden Holtby is expected to make his 15th consecutive start on Thursday.

ABOUT THE WILD (39-24-7): Coach Mike Yeo wasn’t too shy about praising Matt Dumba, but the verbal bouquets weren’t solely based on the rookie defenseman scoring 22 seconds into overtime against the Predators. “I liked his defensive game even more than I liked his offensive game,” Yeo said. “That’s why he’s getting more opportunities, so we’ll have to make sure we keep on that.” Charlie Coyle scored twice against Nashville and veteran Jason Pominville also had a pair of goals in the first meeting with Washington.

OVERTIME

1. Washington captain Alex Ovechkin has been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games after recording nine points (six goals, three assists) in his previous five contests.

2. Wild LW Thomas Vanek has collected four goals and two assists on his five-game point streak.

3. The Capitals continued their blistering performance with the man advantage, scoring on both power-play opportunities on Monday to improve to 9-for-17 this month.

