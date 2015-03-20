Ovechkin nets pair to lead Capitals past Wild

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- When you give Washington Capitals star left winger Alex Ovechkin extra ice to work with, the results can be bad for the opposition.

On Thursday night, Ovechkin scored twice and center Evgeny Kuznetsov added a goal as the Capitals beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 for the franchise’s first-ever win at Xcel Energy Center. Two of the Caps’ goals came less than 40 seconds apart, with the teams skating 4-on-4.

The 13th multi-goal game of the season for Ovechkin extended the winning streak to three games for the Capitals (39-23-10), who were previously 0-7-0 all-time in Minnesota’s home rink.

“Minnesota is playing really well right now and they don’t give you much,” said Capitals goalie Braden Holtby, who added 28 saves in the win. “They’re pretty structured in their game, as much as any team we’ve seen. We know that when we play our game we can be successful. That’s a positive going into this last stretch.”

Defensemen Christian Folin and Jared Spurgeon scored for Minnesota (39-24-7), which has won a franchise-best eight in a row on the road, but has now lost four of its last six home games.

“This is hockey this time of the year,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “I‘m sure we’ve frustrated some teams in their building too. Tonight we’re not that far off -- the game could’ve taken a much different turn many times along the game, it was a close game, and we’re looking to bounce back in the next one.”

A dust-up in front of the Wild bench between Minnesota left winger Zach Parise and Capitals right winger Tom Wilson ended with both in the penalty box and the teams each skating a man short in the second period. Washington used the extra ice to its advantage, scoring twice in quick succession.

First, Ovechkin skated hard up the left side of the ice and zipped a hard shot that Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk stopped with a pad save. But the rebound sailed to the front of the net, where Ovechkin grabbed it and put a rising wrist shot on the net that eluded the goalie’s glove.

“On the one, Ovi built up a lot of speed,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “Obviously you saw what great hands he has. He cuts laterally, shoots that puck, and then to get the rebound and be able to corral that and stick it in, those are fantastic hands to be able to do that.”

Just 39 seconds later, Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin fumbled the puck in front of his team’s net, leaving it loose for Kuznetsov, who made a quick stickhandling move, and slipped a shot past Dubnyk for his second goal in as many games.

“That’s a couple games that after they get a goal, that next shift is real important,” said Dubnyk, who made 24 saves for the Wild, falling to 21-6-1 since coming to Minnesota on Jan. 15. “That’s the way the game goes. Obviously they worked to create a turnover and the guy makes a nice play. I think that’s just something that we can all concentrate on for the next time. If a goal goes in, really buckle down on the next shift and make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Minnesota finally got on the scoreboard with just 8.2 seconds left in the middle period. Center Mikael Granlund led a rush up ice with Parise on the left side. Just before crossing the blue line, Parise zipped a cross-ice pass to Folin, who was streaking up the right side. Folin took two strides into the offensive zone, then fired a rising shot that beat Holtby on the glove side.

Early in the third period, Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom won a faceoff in the offensive zone, drawing the puck back to Ovechkin, who snapped a quick shot on net, beating Dubnyk low on the stick side. It was the 30th time this season that Backstrom has assisted on one of Ovechkin’s NHL-leading 47 goals.

“Obviously we talk a lot on the faceoff play and sometimes it’s working, sometimes it’s not,” Ovechkin said of his relationship with Backstrom. “Today he did a great job. He told me where to stay. My shot was not that good and goes low, but we’ll take it and we’ll take two points.”

Spurgeon scored on a power play later in the third, knocking in the rebound of a shot by left winger Thomas Vanek.

“No, I don’t think there’s a reason for that,” said Parise, of the recent home struggles. “We don’t do anything differently at home than we do on the road, I don’t think. I think that’s just kind of a coincidence right now.”

NOTES: Capitals D Matt Niskanen, who hails from Virginia, Minn., said he expected upwards of 500 fans from his hometown to be in attendance on Thursday night. ... It was the 500th career NHL game for Wild LW Sean Bergenheim, but only his 11th in a Minnesota sweater. ... Minnesota was still without D Marco Scandella, who has been skating in practice as he works to recover from an upper body ailment. Scandella last played for the Wild in a Feb. 28 victory over the Avalanche in Colorado. ... Washington got a boost from the return of D Brooks Orpik to the lineup. He missed the previous four games because of a lower body injury. ... Washington closes out its three-game trip on Saturday against the Jets in Winnipeg. Minnesota has a rare afternoon home game on Saturday, hosting the St. Louis Blues.