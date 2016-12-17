Jackets defeat Flames to extend winning streak to 8

CALGARY, Alberta -- Four different players scored Friday as the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their winning streak to eight games by smothering the Calgary Flames 4-1.

Boone Jenner, Brandon Saad, Sam Gagner and Matt Calvert scored for the Blue Jackets (19-5-3) and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves. Zach Werenski chipped in with two assists. Sean Monahan replied for the Flames (16-15-4), who have dropped back-to-back home games after compiling a six-game winning streak that ended with a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

The Blue Jackets have not allowed more than two goals in their past nine games. The Blue Jackets can match their franchise-best winning streak Sunday in Vancouver, when they close out a three-game Western

Canadian road trip.

Chad Johnson faced 29 shots in the Calgary goal.

The Blue Jackets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Jenner pounced on a rebound when he was left unchecked in the slot at 3:46 and Saad snapped a shot past Chad Johnson from 20 feet out at 14:22.

Calgary capitalized on a two-man advantage opportunity to get on the board late in the first. Monahan set up shop in front of the net and one-timed a pass from Kris Versteeg past Bobrovsky at 16:35.

Columbus took control in the second period. Werenski's shot from the point deflected in off Gagner during a power play at 1:14; and they made it 4-1 when Matt Calvert broke in alone from the far blue line

after a giveaway by the Flames' Johnny Gaudreau and slid the puck between Johnson's pads at 7:31.

NOTES: Blue Jackets D Zach Werenski is drawing notice from observers during the team's Western Canadian trip and is being touted as a Calder Trophy candidate as the league's top rookie. He had nine goals and 18 points in 27 games entering Friday. "I think one of the big things they added was Werenski. Watching the video here, he is all over it," Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan said. ... The Blue Jackets' healthy scratches were RW Oliver Bjorkstrand, D Dalton Prout and D Scott Harrington. ... For the Flames, D Tyler Wotherspoon, RW Garnet Hathaway and C Freddie Hamilton were healthy scratches. Wotherspoon hasn't played since being recalled from Stockton of the AHL four games ago. ... Neither team had injuries to report. ... The Flames entered the game with a streak of six games with at least one power-play goal. The last time they scored in at least seven straight was Oct. 20-Nov 1, 2005.