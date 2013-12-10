Preview: Coyotes at Avalanche

With its blistering 14-2-0 start a distant memory, the Colorado Avalanche host the Phoenix Coyotes on Tuesday. Colorado is 6-6-0 in its last 12 games following a 1-2-0 trip through Western Canada, which concluded with a 3-1 loss to Vancouver on Sunday. The Avalanche, who have not scored more than three goals in seven straight games, received only three tallies and three assists from their top two lines during the trip while No. 1 center Paul Stastny has gone six contests without a point.

Phoenix went 1-1-1 during the same three-game swing with a 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver on Friday and will conclude its four-game road trip without captain Shane Doan, who will miss his second straight game with the flu. ”He’s a big piece of our puzzle,“ said Coyotes coach Dave Tippett, whose team has scored more than three goals only once in its last eight contests. ”But if he’s out, other guys have to take more (responsibility) and have to step up.‘’ Phoenix could be bolstered by the return of defenseman Zbynek Michalek (lower body), who said Monday’s practice was “a good step in the right direction” and could play Tuesday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, KTVW (Phoenix), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (16-8-5): The return of Michalek (plus-9 in 20 games) should strengthen Phoenix’s penalty-killing unit, which has the fourth-worst success rate at 76.4 percent. The Coyotes are in a stretch during which 10 of their 13 games are on the road, where they are a respectable 7-6-3. “We have to get better on the road,” right wing David Moss told azcentral.com. “If your road record is solid, I think those good road teams are the teams that make the playoffs.‘’

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (20-8-0): PA Parenteau was the lone bright spot offensively during the trip with two goals, but he hardly was satisfied. “Going 1-2 on this trip wasn’t good enough,‘’ Parenteau told the Denver Post following the Canucks game. ”But right back at it Tuesday night and try to forget about this one.‘’ Coach Patrick Roy said Colorado will continue to play with six defensemen, with Ryan Wilson (back) and Jan Hejda (knee) expected to return - perhaps this week.

OVERTIME

1. Phoenix G Mike Smith (13-6-5, 3.01 goals-against average, .911 save percentage) is expected to start and likely will oppose Semyon Varlamov (13-7-0, 2.43, .923), who hasn’t played for two games since losing 8-2 to Edmonton on Thursday.

2. Colorado won the first meeting of the season 4-3 on Nov. 21, when Ryan O‘Reilly scored at 4:18 of overtime

3. The Avalanche are the only team in the NHL without a loss in overtime or a shootout, going 4-0 in such games.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Avalanche 2