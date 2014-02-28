Preview: Coyotes at Avalanche

The Phoenix Coyotes attempt to wrap up their three-game road trip on a winning note when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. Phoenix began its trek with a 2-1 loss at Dallas on Feb. 8 and returned from the Olympic break to drop a 3-2 shootout decision in Winnipeg on Thursday. Martin Hanzal scored a power-play goal in the third period to forge a tie, but former Coyote Olli Jokinen netted the decisive tally in the fourth round of the bonus format.

Colorado kicked off a three-game homestand with a 6-4 setback against Los Angeles on Wednesday. Ryan O‘Reilly and Jamie McGinn each recorded a tally and an assist as the Avalanche built a 4-2 lead before surrendering four unanswered goals en route to their third loss in four games. The clubs split their first two meetings this season, with each winning on the road.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Plus Arizona (Phoenix), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (27-21-11): Phoenix will be glad to get back home as it enters Friday having lost eight of its last nine road games (1-4-4). Offense has been a problem for the club as it has averaged two goals during that span. Thomas Greiss is likely to get the start in goal Friday as he is 4-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.25 goals-against average and a .963 save percentage in four career meetings with Colorado.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (37-17-5): Colorado signed Marc-Andre Cliche to a two-year contract extension on Thursday. The 26-year-old center, who was claimed off waivers from Los Angeles in September, has recorded a goal and five assists in 53 games this season. Rookie Nathan MacKinnon enters Friday’s contest with a nine-game point streak during which he has recorded five goals and seven assists.

OVERTIME

1. Avalanche D Erik Johnson will finish serving his two-game suspension for a slashing infraction on Feb. 8 against the New York Islanders.

2. C Antoine Vermette leads the Coyotes with 21 goals but has scored only once in his last five contests.

3. MacKinnon is the first NHL rookie to record a point in nine straight games since defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk accomplished the feat while with Colorado in 2010-11.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Coyotes 2