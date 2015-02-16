Preview: Coyotes at Avalanche

The Arizona Coyotes look to halt their three-game losing streak when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Arizona, which has dropped five of its last six, was edged 2-1 at St. Louis before suffering home losses to San Jose on Friday and the New York Rangers the following night. Antoine Vermette scored the lone goal in Saturday’s 5-1 setback to New York as the team was held to fewer than three tallies for the sixth consecutive game.

Colorado continues a four-game homestand on which it split the first two contests. Two days after falling to the Rangers, the Avalanche skated to a 4-1 triumph over Dallas on Saturday as Alex Tanguay and rookie Dennis Everberg each recorded a goal and an assist. Colorado posted a 4-3 victory at Arizona on Nov. 25, falling behind 3-0 in the first period before Daniel Briere capped the comeback 3:16 into overtime.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (20-30-7): Arizona’s playoff hopes are all but over as it sits 18 points behind Calgary for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 25 games remaining and four teams between them. Mark Arcobello became the third player in NHL history to appear in a game with four different teams in one season when he made his Coyotes debut on Saturday. The 26-year-old, who also had skated for Edmonton, Nashville and Pittsburgh this campaign, joined Dennis O‘Brien as the only players to record a point for four clubs in a season with his goal against San Jose.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (23-22-11): Jarome Iginla’s goal on Saturday was his team-leading 18th of the season and the 578th of his career, moving him past Mark Recchi for 19th place on the all-time list. It also was his 1,205th point, which pulled him even with Vincent Damphousse for 45th in NHL history. The 37-year-old Iginla is four points behind Bernie Nicholls and trails Bobby Clarke by five for a share of 43rd place.

OVERTIME

1. LW Cody McLeod collected 30 penalty minutes against Dallas on Saturday, becoming the first member of the Avalanche to accomplish the feat since Chris McAllister recorded 31 on Feb. 20, 2004 - also versus the Stars.

2. The Avalanche and Coyotes conclude their three-game season series in Arizona on March 19.

3. Colorado trails the Flames by eight points for the second wild card in the West.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 1