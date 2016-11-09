DeAngelo scores first NHL goal as Coyotes top Avs

DENVER -- Anthony DeAngelo took a couple of shifts to settle down in his NHL debut. His excitement grew again when he marked the occasion with his first goal.

DeAngelo started Arizona's rally with a milestone score, Jordan Martinook had two goals and the Coyotes beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Max Domi had a goal and an assist and Louis Domingue had 25 saves for the Coyotes. Anthony Duclair and Radim Vrbata had two assists each.

DeAngelo, who was recalled Monday, made his first game a memorable one. His goal was the first of three by Arizona in a span of 3 minutes, 56 seconds spanning the second and third periods and turned a 2-1 deficit into a two-goal lead.

"It was an awesome experience. I settled down as the game went on," he said. "The first couple of shifts I was nervous but it's just hockey once you get into it. Guys made me feel real comfortable."

Scoring a goal helped, too. With his team trailing late in the second he got a pass from Domi and beat Pickard at 16:15 to tie the score.

"That was a great play by Domer," DeAngelo said. "I tried to stay in the slot area, it was a great pass and I just tried to put it on net."

Domi got his first goal of the season at 1:11 later to make it 3-2 and Martinook scored on the power-play 11 seconds into the third.

"Starting with the power play in the third, Max made an unbelievable play to get it by their D-man," Martinook said. "Being able to go in 2-on-1 with (Vrbata), and him making a perfect pass and be able to put that one in, it definitely deflates them."

Domi's goal went off Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson's stick and his ill-timed check on the opening faceoff of the third gave the Coyotes an odd-man rush and led to Martinook's fifth goal of the season.

"He knew the second it happened," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of Johnson's mistake at the start of the third. "I mean, that was just a bad read."

Nathan MacKinnon and Rene Bourque scored for Colorado. Calvin Pickard stopped 21 shots for the Avalanche, who lost four of their last five.

Colorado pulled Pickard for an extra skater with 1:20 left but couldn't score.

Martinook gave the Coyotes the early lead before fans settled into their seats. He skated in on the left side and beat Pickard with a shot to the short side 28 seconds into the game.

"Anytime you can get the first goal and have it happen that quick it makes them think a little bit and gives us an extra little jump," Martinook said. "For us to get that goal, we didn't get to build on it as much as we wanted to but it let us play with the lead."

It was the second straight game the Avalanche allowed a goal in the first minute.

"I put my team behind the eight ball quick, 30 seconds in," Pickard said. "I liked the way we responded after that and I was comfortable with the way I responded as well."

Colorado evened it up on its first power-play chance when Bourque tipped Johnson's shot from the point 38 seconds into the second period. It was Bourque's second goal of the season.

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 6:09 of the second with his second goal of the season and first since opening night, but it wasn't enough to stop the Avalanche's slide.

"It's tough," MacKinnon said. "Our third had to be way better than that. I don't know how many shots we had, we have to push harder and be better for sure."

NOTES: The Avalanche had a video tribute and held a moment of silence for former player Marek Svatos, who passed away suddenly Saturday night at age 34. ... The Coyotes recalled D Anthony DeAngelo and C Tyler Gaudet from Tucson of the AHL on Monday. Gaudet played 16 games for Arizona last season. ... Colorado LW Blake Comeau missed his second straight game with a groin injury. Cody McLeod took his place on the fourth line. ... Coyotes C Martin Hanzal (lower body injury) and D Michael Stone (upper body injury) remained out of the lineup. Hanzal missed his third straight game and Stone has missed five games.