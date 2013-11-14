FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Coyotes at Blackhawks
November 15, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Coyotes at Blackhawks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

With seven wins in their last eight outings, the Phoenix Coyotes are positioning themselves as a contender in the Western Conference. The Coyotes face the ultimate litmus test on Thursday, when they visit the reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks. Phoenix built itself up with victories over heavyweights Vancouver, San Jose and Los Angeles before skating to a 3-2 overtime triumph against St. Louis on Tuesday.

Chicago won its third straight and improved to 6-0-1 in its last seven by scoring a trio of third-period goals in a 5-4 victory over Edmonton on Sunday. After matching a career high with four assists in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 win over Dallas on Saturday, Patrick Sharp set up a goal the following night to extend his point streak to three games. Sharp has collected 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 30 career contests versus the Coyotes - highlighted by a three-assist effort on Feb. 7.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), CSN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (13-4-2): Captain Shane Doan has recorded four goals and an assist during his four-game point streak. While Doan is putting it together on the ice, he may receive some help from familiar faces Martin Hanzal (illness), Radim Vrbata (lower body) and defenseman Derek Morris (lower body). The trio returned to practice on Wednesday, and Morris - who is on injured reserve - could be activated in time to play against Chicago.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (12-2-4): Andrew Shaw played a significant role in helping Chicago win its second Stanley Cup title in four years - and the team showed its faith with a two-year contract extension on Tuesday. The 22-year-old has followed up his five-goal performance in the playoffs with four this season. Workhorse goaltender Corey Crawford, who has been tabbed to start, looks to improve upon his 6-1-3 mark at home.

OVERTIME

1. Phoenix G Mike Smith has faced an NHL-high 555 shots this season - 132 more than Crawford.

2. Chicago D Michal Rozsival is expected to play despite being hit in the face with a puck while sitting on the bench against Edmonton.

3. Three of Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s four goals this season have been game-winners.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 2, Coyotes 1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
